How To Take Down Hades 2's Typhon Without Losing Your Mind

If you’re coming back to Hades 2 after some time away, you’ll be pleased to find the game received a generous update that, among other cool additions, tossed in a new boss: Typhon, Father of All Monsters.

This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners

This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Innovative Hades-Like Feels Built For Speedrunners

This recent boss is no joke. While Chronos is the big bad of the game, Typhon himself may be even more difficult to defeat. With a tough climb to even reach him at all, and a gruesome fight with the beast at the top, it can be hard to overcome Typhon.

Advertisement

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know to make your climb as easy as possible, and how to most effectively take down the Titan once you reach him.

Advertisement

Be careful when climbing the summit in to reach Typhon

The Summit is an even harder climb than the descent into Tartarus. Like other areas that have mini-boss fights, the Summit has two that seemingly can’t be avoided. Overall, the lesson for this area is to play slow and defensively. The Tail of Typhon hits hard, so any mistake can lead to lost health and Death Defiances. You’re going to want all of the survivability that you can muster in the final fight, so don’t get greedy with these earlier enemies.

Advertisement

To help with this, if you’re having trouble picking a keepsake, there’s a few that can be especially helpful. Moros’s Engraved Pin can give you a chance to hold on to a Death Defiance in tough situations, so it’s one I’d recommend if you’re having trouble reaching the top.

Tactics for beating Typhon, Father of All Monsters

The lack of a health bar will likely trip you up. Managing risk by seeing bosses’ health is incredibly useful, so taking away that resource makes the fight quite challenging. But here’s the good news: Typhon’s behavior changes a bit based on how much health they have left.

Advertisement

Around 75-percent health: A small amount of damage occurs on one of Typhon’s eye and horn.

Around 50-percent health: Zeus will intervene with his lightning and leave Typhon heavily scarred.

Around 25-percent health: The large red eye on Typhon’s forehead will become noticeably damaged.

Advertisement

Understanding Typhon’s overall behavior and attacks are essential to overcoming this fight. Here are the key things you should focus in on:

When Typhon lays eggs, do what you can to take them out ASAP! The monsters that spawn from them can be overwhelming.

Get close to Typhon sparingly. His small tornadoes are simple enough to dodge, but it becomes much harder if you’re closer.

If you elect not to use the Engraved Pin to help with the climb, a Guardian-specific keepsake like Evil Eye or Knuckle Bones can make this fight easier.

Advertisement

With this information, you should now be closer to beating Typhon than ever! He’s easily the toughest boss to come to Hades 2 so far. But, that makes his eventual defeat all the more satisfying.

Hades 2 is now available in early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.