The Week's Top Tips For Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, Monster Hunter Wilds And More

This week’s tips roundup will help you snag valuable items in Monster Hunter Wilds, collect all three tokens in Clair Obscur’s party scene, and harness Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ afflictions against your foes, among other things. Read on for all of the week’s best pointers.
2 / 11
Monster Hunter Wilds has a habit of keeping things vague when it comes to various mechanics or how items work. Not everything can be as obvious as how to interact with Wounds. No matter if you find it charming or frustrating, you’re bound to be confused here and there. A great example of this is Commission Tickets, which are needed to unlock some pretty cool gear. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Towards the end of Clair Obsure: Expedition 33’s powerful prologue, the protagonist Gustave will find himself at a party before he and his team set out on their titular journey. You may also notice there are three stalls each selling a specific good in exchange for one token. Gustave only has one token, so you may assume this is a choice you have to make as a player, but it’s not! You can get two more tokens to buy all of the items at the stalls and this guide will tell you how. - Simon Estey Read More
With the formerly Xbox-exclusive Forza series now heading to PS5, more people than ever before can enjoy Playground Games’ massive driving sim. Forza Horizon 5 sends players racing through a gorgeous recreation of Mexico in their effort to become the Horizon Champion. With a bevy of cars to find and drive, an absolutely killer soundtrack, and an endlessly replayable online component, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in this exciting entry in the beloved racing franchise. But if you’re curious about the game’s overall length as a PlayStation gamer, here’s how long it takes to beat Forza Horizon 5. - Billy Givens Read More
6 / 11
How To Get Every Blossomdance Festival Ticket And Cosmetic In Monster Hunter Wilds’ First Limited-Time Event
“The Festival of Accord - Blossomdance” event is finally live in Monster Hunter Wilds. While there are a bunch of fun things that have been added or changed for the game’s first limited-time event, the biggest highlight is unlocking new cherry blossom-themed equipment to change your hunter’s appearance with. That being said, doing so is a bit of a grind. - Samuel Moreno Read More
How exhausted are you by stagger? It’s unironically the worst status affliction in video gaming history. Thankfully, it’s not much of an issue in Assassin’s Creed Shadows—at least for the player. The action-adventure from Ubisoft does have a similar status effect—Daze—but you’ll most often be the one inflicting it upon unsuspecting samurai. There are others, too, and we’ll delve into each one. Once you learn the ins and outs of each status effect, you can wield them effectively against your foes! - Brandon Morgan Read More
If you ask random folks what their favorite class is in Oblivion—classic or Remastered—they’ll all proclaim something different as the absolute best. We all have favorite playstyles, after all. But if you’re brand new, as in you never played the original, surely there’s a single class that encompasses the best of what Oblivion offers, right? There is! Here’s the best Oblivion Remastered class for a beginner, as declared by me. - Brandon Morgan Read More
After many years of Xbox and PC exclusivity, the Forza franchise is finally making its debut on PlayStation hardware with the release of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. As exciting as it is for Sony fans to finally get a chance to dive into this exciting open-world racing series, it’s fair to wonder if these new players will be able to play with folks who have the game on other platforms. Let’s get that answered for you below. - Billy Givens Read More
They say that giving is better than receiving. I say that depends on what’s being given or received. But it’s definitely great that Forza Horizon 5 gives you the ability to gift cars to your friends or random folks in the game. I mean, surely you’re not planning on driving literally every car you obtain in the game, right? - Billy Givens Read More