Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Week's Top Tips For Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, Monster Hunter Wilds And More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

The Week's Top Tips For Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, Monster Hunter Wilds And More

We'll also give you the lowdown on afflictions in Assassin's Creed Shadows, free of charge

ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Week&#39;s Top Tips For Clair Obscur, Oblivion Remastered, Monster Hunter Wilds And More
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Sandfall Interactive / Simon Estey / Kotaku, Sandfall Interactive / Justin Clark / Kotaku, Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku, Bethesda / Kotaku, Image: Playground Games, Playground Games, Playground Games

This week’s tips roundup will help you snag valuable items in Monster Hunter Wilds, collect all three tokens in Clair Obscur’s party scene, and harness Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ afflictions against your foes, among other things. Read on for all of the week’s best pointers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Yeah, You Might Just Have To Resort To Save Scumming To Secure This Item In Monster Hunter Wilds

Yeah, You Might Just Have To Resort To Save Scumming To Secure This Item In Monster Hunter Wilds

Gemma shows off the newly forged Paladin Lance to the hunter.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Monster Hunter Wilds has a habit of keeping things vague when it comes to various mechanics or how items work. Not everything can be as obvious as how to interact with Wounds. No matter if you find it charming or frustrating, you’re bound to be confused here and there. A great example of this is Commission Tickets, which are needed to unlock some pretty cool gear. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

How To Get All Three Tokens In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Party Scene

How To Get All Three Tokens In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Party Scene

Gustave talks to a merchant at a party.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Simon Estey / Kotaku

Towards the end of Clair Obsure: Expedition 33’s powerful prologue, the protagonist Gustave will find himself at a party before he and his team set out on their titular journey. You may also notice there are three stalls each selling a specific good in exchange for one token. Gustave only has one token, so you may assume this is a choice you have to make as a player, but it’s not! You can get two more tokens to buy all of the items at the stalls and this guide will tell you how. - Simon Estey Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

How Long Of A Ride Is Forza Horizon 5?

How Long Of A Ride Is Forza Horizon 5?

Cars drive through an abandoned hangar.
Image: Playground Games

With the formerly Xbox-exclusive Forza series now heading to PS5, more people than ever before can enjoy Playground Games’ massive driving sim. Forza Horizon 5 sends players racing through a gorgeous recreation of Mexico in their effort to become the Horizon Champion. With a bevy of cars to find and drive, an absolutely killer soundtrack, and an endlessly replayable online component, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in this exciting entry in the beloved racing franchise. But if you’re curious about the game’s overall length as a PlayStation gamer, here’s how long it takes to beat Forza Horizon 5. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Lune In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

A Beginner’s Guide To Mastering Lune In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lune plays her guitar.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Justin Clark / Kotaku

Lune’s already a boon to us all for being the person to shake Gustave out of his post-massacre fugue state and get this Expedition on the road. But now that you’re a dynamic duo, you have a whole new set of options in battle. - Justin Clark Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

How To Get Every Blossomdance Festival Ticket And Cosmetic In Monster Hunter Wilds’ First Limited-Time Event

How To Get Every Blossomdance Festival Ticket And Cosmetic In Monster Hunter Wilds’ First Limited-Time Event

A hunter in Sakuratide armor poses with two Palicos in their Blossomdance Festival sets and Alma in her Spring Blossom Kimono.
Screenshot: Capcom / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

“The Festival of Accord - Blossomdance” event is finally live in Monster Hunter Wilds. While there are a bunch of fun things that have been added or changed for the game’s first limited-time event, the biggest highlight is unlocking new cherry blossom-themed equipment to change your hunter’s appearance with. That being said, doing so is a bit of a grind. - Samuel Moreno Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Afflictions, Demystified

Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Afflictions, Demystified

Naoe performing a heavy strike in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

How exhausted are you by stagger? It’s unironically the worst status affliction in video gaming history. Thankfully, it’s not much of an issue in Assassin’s Creed Shadows—at least for the player. The action-adventure from Ubisoft does have a similar status effect—Daze—but you’ll most often be the one inflicting it upon unsuspecting samurai. There are others, too, and we’ll delve into each one. Once you learn the ins and outs of each status effect, you can wield them effectively against your foes! - Brandon Morgan Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

What’s The Best Class For Beginners In Oblivion Remastered?

What’s The Best Class For Beginners In Oblivion Remastered?

A soldier in armor stands in front of a burning oblivion gate.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

If you ask random folks what their favorite class is in Oblivion—classic or Remastered—they’ll all proclaim something different as the absolute best. We all have favorite playstyles, after all. But if you’re brand new, as in you never played the original, surely there’s a single class that encompasses the best of what Oblivion offers, right? There is! Here’s the best Oblivion Remastered class for a beginner, as declared by me. - Brandon Morgan Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Here’s How Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Players Can Race With Xbox Folks

Here’s How Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Players Can Race With Xbox Folks

Cars race through the streets of Mexico.
Image: Playground Games

After many years of Xbox and PC exclusivity, the Forza franchise is finally making its debut on PlayStation hardware with the release of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. As exciting as it is for Sony fans to finally get a chance to dive into this exciting open-world racing series, it’s fair to wonder if these new players will be able to play with folks who have the game on other platforms. Let’s get that answered for you below. - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

Be A Pal And Gift Some Cars To Your Friends In Forza Horizon 5

Be A Pal And Gift Some Cars To Your Friends In Forza Horizon 5

Cars race through the wilderness in Mexico.
Image: Playground Games

They say that giving is better than receiving. I say that depends on what’s being given or received. But it’s definitely great that Forza Horizon 5 gives you the ability to gift cars to your friends or random folks in the game. I mean, surely you’re not planning on driving literally every car you obtain in the game, right? - Billy Givens Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11