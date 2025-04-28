How To Get All Three Tokens In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Party Scene

Towards the end of Clair Obsure: Expedition 33’s powerful prologue, the protagonist Gustave will find himself at a party before he and his team set out on their titular journey. You may also notice there are three stalls each selling a specific good in exchange for one token. Gustave only has one token, so you may assume this is a choice you have to make as a player, but it’s not! You can get two more tokens to buy all of the items at the stalls and this guide will tell you how.

Answering Antoine’s questions

One of the NPC’s you can speak with is a bald man in a suit named Antoine. He will give Gustave a quiz containing three questions, and if you are able to answer them correctly, you will receive another token. If you have been paying attention to the game (which you should have been) the answers are pretty simple. In case you weren’t soaking up the game’s lore, here is what he will ask you as well as the correct responses:

Question 1: When did our world break apart and our luminous city get thrown into the middle of the ocean? When was the fracture?

Answer: 67 Years Ago. Question 2: Which was the first expedition to depart for the continent?

Answer: Expedition 0. Question 3: What is a Lumina?

Answer: Abilities you internalize by using a Pictos in battle enough times.

If you accidentally select the wrong response, don’t panic. There is no penalty for guessing wrong. You can simply talk to him again and he will repeat the question. Once you complete the quiz, Antoine will gift you with your second token.

Defeating Maelle

To proceed with the game, you need to talk to Maelle and Gustave’s proteges. The former will can be found at the far end of the dock and will challenge you to a duel when you speak with her. If you are able to defeat her, she will reward you with a token. You have to win the duel to receive the token and you will not get anything if you lose. She plays the same as during the tutorial; however, since the game isn’t telling you what to do and this is only your third or so encounter, you may struggle a bit and take quite a bit of damage. Don’t be afraid to use some of Gustave’s items as they will refill when the expedition starts anyway. Once you knock her HP down to zero, you will get your third and final token.

With all three tokens in hand, run over to the stalls and spend those tokens on their wares. You can buy “An Old Key,” “A Weird Pictos,” and a bun hairstyle for Gustave. While these may not be the most useful items in your battle against The Paintress, they certainly won’t hurt! Who knows, maybe her one weakness is a man-bun.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.