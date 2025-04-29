How To Get Every Blossomdance Festival Ticket And Cosmetic In Monster Hunter Wilds' First Limited-Time Event

“The Festival of Accord - Blossomdance” event is finally live in Monster Hunter Wilds. While there are a bunch of fun things that have been added or changed for the game’s first limited-time event, the biggest highlight is unlocking new cherry blossom-themed equipment to change your hunter’s appearance with. That being said, doing so is a bit of a grind.

You’ll need to gather three different event-exclusive materials if you want all the cosmetics. They’re all earned in unique ways, have deceptively similar names, and you only have until May 6th, 2025 to acquire enough. Never fear, we’re going to lay out how to get each of these materials so you can celebrate the event with some cool new gear.

How to get Blossom Tickets

Blossom Tickets can only be obtained as a reward from the Daughters of Carabosse event quest. Take it on by talking to Alma, posting/joining a quest from your tent, or going to the Quest counter in the Grand Hub. This requires a hunter rank of 16 and pits you against two Lala Barinas inside Wounded Hollow. Just like the Armorcharm and Powercharm quests, activating the giant fence in the middle is an important step. Fighting off two twirling spiders at once is a difficult challenge, so it’s better to split them up.

You need Blossom Tickets to forge the Blossom Armor for your hunter and the Felyne Butterfly Set for your Palico. If we’re counting both versions of the hunter armor set and the three pieces for your Palico, you’ll need thirteen total Blossom Tickets to forge everything. There was one time I received two of these tickets, but every other time I only received one after finishing the quest.

Blossom Headgear (x2)

Blossom Vest (x2)

Blossom Cuffs (x2)

Blossom Coat (x2)

Blossom Boots (x2)

Felyne Butterfly Wand

Felyne Butterfly Hat

Felyne Butterfly Vest

How to get Blossomdance Tickets

This is the material you’re bound to end up with the most. Blossomdance Tickets can be obtained from Login Bonuses, Limited Bounties, and by using the Sakuratide Armor Set. Considering you can earn four of them just by completing all the seasonal daily bounties, it only takes one login bonus to have enough to forge Sakuratide Armor for your hunter. Forging both versions of the Hunter armor and the two pieces for your Palico’s Papier-Mache set will require twelve total Blossomdance Tickets.

Sakuratide Headgear (x2)

Sakuratide Robe (x2)

Sakuratide Bracers (x2)

Sakuratide Obi (x2)

Sakuratide Hakama (x2)

Felyne Papier-Mache Head

Felyne Papier-Mache Body

If you want to get all of the above sooner, I recommend forging and equipping the Sakuratide armor. Every piece has a Blossomdance Prayer armor set bonus skill. Having two equipped will produce bonus rewards after finishing a hunt, while having four equipped will boost your Attack and Defense values. A Blossomdance Ticket can sometimes be earned as one of these rewards, although it does feel pretty rare in my experience. Here are all the additional items you can receive with the Sakuratide Armor:

Blossom Barrel Bomb

Blossomdance Voucher (needed for the Canteen’s Sushi Meal)

Blossomdance Ticket

Barrel Bowling Voucher

Pick-a-meal Voucher

How to get Blossomdance Catalogs

These are earned similarly to Blossom Tickets. Blossomdance Catalog can only be obtained as a reward from the That Won’t Work on Me! event quest. You need to be Hunter Rank 31, and the target for this hunt is a Tempered Xu Wu in Wyveria. Bring your most powerful Ice weapons and do your best to dodge its attacks. This hunt might last a little longer since it’s stronger and can travel around the map.

Blossomdance Catalog materials are only used to forge three head armor pieces for your hunter, one of which has two versions. The catch is that they all require two of these event-exclusive material to be forged. You’ll need to grind this quest out enough to get eight Blossomdance Catalog total if you want everything.

Sealed Eyepatch (x2)

Shadow Shades

Round Glasses

That’s not all there is for these headgear pieces. Completing the quest for the first time will also unlock the Shadow Shades and Round Glasses for Alma to equip. The latter pairs quite well with her Spring Blossom Kimono set, while the former makes her look like a fan of The Matrix in the best possible way.

Alma can’t wear the Sealed Eyepatch, although to be fair, it might be a while before you can either. One of the requirements to forge a Sealed Eyepatch is two Sinister Cloth materials. Unless you saved up some of these rare materials, you might not be able to wear this edgy eyewear just yet.

The related Event Quests might be made available in later events, but we’ll otherwise have to wait until the Blossomdance Festival returns. Make sure to grind these out before May 6th so you and your Palico can look cuter than ever.

