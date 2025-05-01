Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

What's The Best Class For Beginners In Oblivion Remastered?

Your first major choice affects how you play the game, so pick wisely

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A soldier in armor stands in front of a burning oblivion gate.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

If you ask random folks what their favorite class is in Oblivion—classic or Remastered—they’ll all proclaim something different as the absolute best. We all have favorite playstyles, after all. But if you’re brand new, as in you never played the original, surely there’s a single class that encompasses the best of what Oblivion offers, right? There is! Here’s the best Oblivion Remastered class for a beginner, as declared by me.

1. Spellsword
2. Custom class

I recommend Spellsword for new players

The class selection screen for the Spellsword in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Why not a Warrior or Mage—a straight-up generic playstyle that highlights the best of the game’s first-person combat or spell-slinging? It’s easy; Spellsword is the best of both worlds. While you may not specialize in one or the other outright, the class allows you to mix and match, combining a sword and shield with an appropriate Restoration or Destruction spell that makes quick work of enemies or allows you to keep on kicking.

With a focus on Heavy Armor, Destruction, Restoration, and Blade, and attributes revolving around Endurance and Willpower, the Spellsword is a versatile class that’s quick-footed yet durable.

A lightning touch spell in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Sure, a Mage is cool, and often quite powerful in the late game. But have you seen their robes? Ew! A Spellsword can don the best Heavy Armor in the game, such as the Imperial Dragon Cuirass or Cuirass of the Blood Legion, or my personal favorite, the Aegis of the Apocalypse.

As for magic, you can create custom spells that drain health, reduce resistances, and fortify your abilities to empower you further. Or, stick with the basics, like Immolating Blast or Enemies Explode.

Going the custom class route

The class selection screen for the custom class in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Conversely, if you’re the type to forge your path and outright ignore advice, you could always choose the custom class route. Here, you can mix and match skills to craft a one-of-a-kind playstyle that feels unique without changing the game overwhelmingly. It might feel a little intimidating to roll your own class as a beginner, but the freedom here might just be what you need to tweak the experience to how you want to play.

Your options include:

Specializations

  • Combat: Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand to Hand, and Heavy Armor.
  • Magic: Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, and Restoration
  • Stealth: Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, Sneak, and Speechcraft
Attributes

  • Strength: Affects maximum Fatigue, Encumbrance, and damage dealt by melee and hand-to-hand weapons.
  • Intelligence: Affects maximum Magicka.
  • Willpower: Affects maximum Fatigue and Magicka regeneration.
  • Agility: Affects maximum Fatigue, reduces the risk of staggering, and increases damage dealt by ranged weapons.
  • Speed: Affects movement speed and jump length.
  • Endurance: Affects maximum Fatigue, Health, and Health increases per level.
  • Personality: Affects Disposition.
  • Luck: Affects Acrobatics, Athletics, and Speechcraft

Lastly, the Custom Class allows you to select seven Major Skills, providing a +20 increase to each chosen one. If you want a fighter-type class, opt for Blade. If you’re a mage-type, I recommend Destruction. Choose wisely!

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.