Upgrade Your Spellcaster With The Ring Of Destruction In Oblivion Remastered

If you’re playing a Mage-type class in Oblivion Remastered—who doesn’t want to toss fireballs and smack people with a lightning-infused backhand?—then you’ll need to prioritize improving the Destruction skill. It’s a key skill that turns the average magic-wielding wannabe into Merlin. With the right magical artifact, you could give the most powerful spell-slingers a run for their money, and it all starts with the lady in the lake. In this case, the lady is a ring. It’s just…a ring.

How to get the Ring of Destruction

Upon leaving the Imperial City via the western gate, you’ll note the ruins of Fanacasecul along the shore, just to the south of the small town of Weye. If you head down to the northeast corner of the ruins, you’ll find a crushed barrel along the shore, right up against the rock. This barrel is your starting point. From there, dive into the water and continue northeast until you’re just to the left of the top of the “R” in “Lake Rumore” on the in-game map.

Once there, you should find an A-shaped underwater cave-like formation up against the ruins. It’s here that the Ring of Destruction spawns, but it’s loose. A mudcrab or the current could easily shift the ring and send it floating away. In my game, it was a little down the hill, deeper in the water, from the rock formation.

It’s easy to miss, so get right down in the dirt like the true adventurer that you are, keeping an eye out for the small circular band. It helps to have a water-breathing potion, scroll, or spell. If you’re playing as an Argonian, they can naturally breathe underwater.

If, for whatever reason, the ring doesn’t spawn, you can use console commands to automatically obtain one directly in your inventory. Its Item ID is 00092AC3. Messing with console commands, however, can affect whether or not you still earn achievements.

Ring of Destruction stats and uses

If you’re lucky enough to find the Ring of Destruction at the bottom of the lake, nearly buried within the murk, you’ll wind up with a piece of jewelry that offers Fortify Destruction by 8 points, which is a powerful boon for any mage-type player.

I like using this ring on a Spellsword playthrough. It allows me to deal additional damage between every sword swing with a touch-based Destruction spell.

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.