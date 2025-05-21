Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Try This Out

Upgrade Your Spellcaster With The Ring Of Destruction In Oblivion Remastered

This single powerful ring won't rule them all, but it will make your epic fireball more powerful

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The ruins of Fanacasecul outside the Imperial City in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

If you’re playing a Mage-type class in Oblivion Remastered—who doesn’t want to toss fireballs and smack people with a lightning-infused backhand?—then you’ll need to prioritize improving the Destruction skill. It’s a key skill that turns the average magic-wielding wannabe into Merlin. With the right magical artifact, you could give the most powerful spell-slingers a run for their money, and it all starts with the lady in the lake. In this case, the lady is a ring. It’s just…a ring.

Suggested Reading

Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Too Many Cool Games This Month
Xbox Just Added 50+ Classic Activision Games To Game Pass
The Last Of Us Show Made A Major Change From The Game This Week, And Neil Druckmann Explains Why
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Too Many Cool Games This Month
Xbox Just Added 50+ Classic Activision Games To Game Pass
The Last Of Us Show Made A Major Change From The Game This Week, And Neil Druckmann Explains Why
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How to get the Ring of Destruction

Upon leaving the Imperial City via the western gate, you’ll note the ruins of Fanacasecul along the shore, just to the south of the small town of Weye. If you head down to the northeast corner of the ruins, you’ll find a crushed barrel along the shore, right up against the rock. This barrel is your starting point. From there, dive into the water and continue northeast until you’re just to the left of the top of the “R” in “Lake Rumore” on the in-game map.

Advertisement

Related Content

Put Down Some Roots In Cyrodiil With Your Own House In Oblivion Remastered
Wait, Just How Long Is Oblivion Remastered?

Related Content

Put Down Some Roots In Cyrodiil With Your Own House In Oblivion Remastered
Wait, Just How Long Is Oblivion Remastered?
The underwater cave-like formation near Fanacasecul in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Once there, you should find an A-shaped underwater cave-like formation up against the ruins. It’s here that the Ring of Destruction spawns, but it’s loose. A mudcrab or the current could easily shift the ring and send it floating away. In my game, it was a little down the hill, deeper in the water, from the rock formation.

Advertisement
The Ring of Destruction sitting at the bottom of the lake in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

It’s easy to miss, so get right down in the dirt like the true adventurer that you are, keeping an eye out for the small circular band. It helps to have a water-breathing potion, scroll, or spell. If you’re playing as an Argonian, they can naturally breathe underwater.

Advertisement

Read More: Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands

If, for whatever reason, the ring doesn’t spawn, you can use console commands to automatically obtain one directly in your inventory. Its Item ID is 00092AC3. Messing with console commands, however, can affect whether or not you still earn achievements.

Advertisement

Ring of Destruction stats and uses

The Ring of Destruction in the player’s inventory in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

If you’re lucky enough to find the Ring of Destruction at the bottom of the lake, nearly buried within the murk, you’ll wind up with a piece of jewelry that offers Fortify Destruction by 8 points, which is a powerful boon for any mage-type player.

I like using this ring on a Spellsword playthrough. It allows me to deal additional damage between every sword swing with a touch-based Destruction spell.

Advertisement

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.