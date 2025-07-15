A Creepy, Lore-Breaking Door In The Oblivion Remaster Has Finally Been Fixed

The latest Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch makes a lot of changes and tweaks, but one very interesting and important change involving a lore-breaking door wasn’t listed in the lengthy patch notes published earlier this month.

When Oblivion Remastered launched in April, it quickly became one of the biggest games of the year, despite it basically being an upgraded port of a 19-year-old game. But while many enjoyed the remastered open-world RPG and its improved visuals and quality of life tweaks, one change has irked Elder Scrolls lore experts for months: the new version of the door leading to the Dark Brotherhood sanctuary added some details that broke the canon. That’s now quietly been fixed in Oblivion: Remastered’s big 1.2 update.

PC Gamer has been covering DOORGATE—as I call it—extensively, and the outlet has now confirmed that after last week’s patch 1.2 went live on Steam via a beta test, the creepy Brotherhood door has been fixed! Finally, our great national nightmare is over.

In the original Oblivion, the door sported an ominous red glow and featured a carving of the Night Mother, whom the group of assassins worship, killing her five children, an important moment in the franchise’s lore.

When the remaster launched, the famous door was changed. It lost its iconic red glow, and now the door’s artwork featured seven kids. Strange! Was this Bethesda hinting at a retcon that would be explored deeper in The Elder Scrolls 6, whenever that comes out, or was it a hint at a new piece of lore that players could learn about in the remastered RPG? Nope! It was just a mistake that has now been fixed in the 1.2 update.

As spotted and documented by DOORGATE experts PC Gamer, the Brotherhood’s door now features only five kids, and the creepy red glow is back, too. It’s a Cyrodil miracle! Bless the Nine Divines! Hopefully, this change remains when patch 1.2 arrives on other platforms in the future.

