Be A Pal And Gift Some Cars To Your Friends In Forza Horizon 5

They say that giving is better than receiving. I say that depends on what’s being given or received. But it’s definitely great that Forza Horizon 5 gives you the ability to gift cars to your friends or random folks in the game. I mean, surely you’re not planning on driving literally every car you obtain in the game, right?

So, why not help your pals by tossing them some rides they’d be delighted to add to their collection? Better yet, gift a new player a cool car to get them started on their adventure through Mexico.

Great news: Gifting cars is a quick and easy affair, but you’ve got to know where to go to get started. Here’s how to gift cars from your collection to other players in Forza Horizon 5.

To gift a car, up the main menu and navigate to the “My Horizon” tab. There’s a lot of important stuff to keep track of here, including wheelspins and messages (both of which you’ll want to check frequently), but what you’re after is the Gift Drop block.

Click the Gift Drop block, then choose a car you’d like to send to a friend or random player. You’ll be able to choose from a selection of pre-written messages to include alongside your gift if you so choose. After you’ve gone through this process, your gift will be sent off to whoever you’ve chosen as the lucky recipient.

You sure are a nice person. Your kindness will echo through eternity or whatever.

Anyway, go try to run over some innocent civilians now. It’s fine. We’ve all tried to do it.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.