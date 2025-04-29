Here's How Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Players Can Race With Xbox Folks

After many years of Xbox and PC exclusivity, the Forza franchise is finally making its debut on PlayStation hardware with the release of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. As exciting as it is for Sony fans to finally get a chance to dive into this exciting open-world racing series, it’s fair to wonder if these new players will be able to play with folks who have the game on other platforms. Let’s get that answered for you below.

Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life

Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life CC Share Subtitles Off

English Long-Lost Halo Demo Comes To Life

Does Forza Horizon 5 have crossplay support?

Here’s some great news for everyone: Forza Horizon 5 supports crossplay across all platforms, including the upcoming PS5 release. So, regardless of which platform you opt to play the game on, you’ll be able to join convoys and hang out with your friends so you can blaze through Mexico together.

Advertisement

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5's leaderboards are universal, meaning you’ll be able to compete with others to see who comes out on top. Spoiler alert: It’s not me. I’m terrible at Forza. But it sure is fun as hell anyway.

Advertisement

Does Forza Horizon 5 have cross-progression?

Unfortunately, things fare worse for those hoping for cross-progression in Forza Horizon 5. The game does not support cross-save features.Any progress you’ve made on other platforms can not be transferred to another. In other words, if you’ve already made a lot of headway on Xbox or PC, picking the game up on PS5 means you’ll have to begin your Horizon journey anew.

Advertisement

It’s a bummer that existing players can’t make the jump over to PS5 without having to start over, but at least this exciting racing experience is finally available to a whole new community. For those checking out the game on PS5, you’re in for a treat!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC, with the PS5 version launching on April 29.