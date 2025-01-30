Open-World Racer Forza Horizon 5 Is The Next Big Xbox Exclusive Coming To PS5

PlayStation 5 players are about to get access to another hit Xbox exclusive. Multiplayer racing hit Forza Horizon 5 will come to Sony’s platform four years after it was first released. It’s the latest Xbox Game Studios release to make the jump as Microsoft transitions to being one of the biggest third-party publishers in the world.

“With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico’s beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5,” developer Playground Games wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The port’s being made by Panic Button and will include all of the content already released in the Xbox and PC versions. It’s set to arrive before the end of June and will support cross-play across all versions.

Alongside the PS5 release, Forza Horizon 5 is also getting a new update across all platforms called Horizon Realms. “Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises,” reads the blog post. It sounds like a way for the game to rotate through old seasonal content, giving PS5 players in particular a chance to experience it for the first time.

Forza Horizon 5, which is one of Microsoft’s biggest games of the Xbox Series X/S console generation, is the fifth announced Xbox-published game to be coming to PS5 in 2025. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Doom: The Dark Ages, The Outer Worlds 2, and Ninja Gaiden 4 are also coming to Sony’s hardware this year. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently reiterated that there’s no game the company isn’t considering bringing to other platforms, including Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield.

