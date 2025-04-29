How Long Of A Ride Is Forza Horizon 5?

With the formerly Xbox-exclusive Forza series now heading to PS5, more people than ever before can enjoy Playground Games’ massive driving sim. Forza Horizon 5 sends players racing through a gorgeous recreation of Mexico in their effort to become the Horizon Champion. With a bevy of cars to find and drive, an absolutely killer soundtrack, and an endlessly replayable online component, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in this exciting entry in the beloved racing franchise. But if you’re curious about the game’s overall length as a PlayStation gamer, here’s how long it takes to beat Forza Horizon 5.

How long will it take you to finish Forza Horizon 5?

There are so many things vying for your attention between Forza Horizon 5's main races that it’s hard to say exactly how long it’ll take each person to beat the base campaign. But if you’re just looking to mainline the core experience, expect to spend about 20 hours doing so.

There’s simply so much to do in Forza Horizon 5, though, that dedicated players can easily squeeze 50-100 hours out of the game finding every car, completing all side races and stories, and smashing through every billboard.

Trophy and achievement hunters might stretch things even further in their effort to max out the game, as they’ll have to engage in some additional tasks that aren’t necessary for in-game completion, such as taking unique pictures, winning online races, and more.

Of course, if you’re looking for even more adventures through Mexico, you can score another combined 20-30 hours of fun out of the game’s Rally Adventure and Hot Wheels expansions. They’ll need to be purchased separately or as part of the Premium Edition of the game. But given the size and scope of them, they’re certainly worthwhile add-ons for racing enthusiasts.

And it goes without saying that the online component of Forza Horizon 5 ensures that social gamers can continue enjoying the game well after they’ve crossed everything off the map. If you ever see my Drivatar driving around out there, though, please don’t make fun of me. I know I suck. I cry myself to sleep about it every night, you know.

Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and is coming to PS5 in Spring 2025.