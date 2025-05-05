Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Get It Done

How To Start Forza Horizon 5's Rally Adventure DLC

If you're eager to kick up some dirt in the rallying DLC, you'll have to make some progress in the main campaign first

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A bunch of offroad vehicles are parked in front of a church.
Image: Playground Games

There’s a ton of content packed into the core Forza Horizon 5 experience. But those looking to get even more from the game will be delighted to check out its two thrilling expansions. Fans of rally racing will likely be especially excited to dive into the Rally Adventure DLC, which adds plenty of rugged driving opportunities across a new Sierra Nueva biome.

Suggested Reading

The Hottest Cards In May's Team Rocket Pokémon TCG Set, Destined Rivals
Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands
Farming Hunter Symbols In Monster Hunter Wilds Will Get You The Game's Best Weapons And Armor
Minecraft Movie Song Sets Record as Shortest Track Ever on Billboard Hot 100
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Hottest Cards In May's Team Rocket Pokémon TCG Set, Destined Rivals
Cheat Your Way To Greatness With The Best Oblivion Remastered Console Commands
Farming Hunter Symbols In Monster Hunter Wilds Will Get You The Game's Best Weapons And Armor
Minecraft Movie Song Sets Record as Shortest Track Ever on Billboard Hot 100
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

How to start the Rally Adventure DLC in Forza Horizon 5

Before you can access the Rally Adventure DLC in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll first need to make sure you’ve purchased the expansion from your platform’s respective storefront. This is available as a standalone purchase for $19.99 or as part of the Expansions Pass for $35, which also includes the Hot Wheels DLC.

Advertisement

Related Content

Don't Forget To Customize Your Character's Appearance In Forza Horizon 5
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing Big This Month

Related Content

Don't Forget To Customize Your Character's Appearance In Forza Horizon 5
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing Big This Month

Read More: Turn Off Car Damage In Forza Horizon 5 So You Can Race Around Like The Maniac You Are

Advertisement

Of course, if you haven’t purchased Forza Horizon 5 at all yet, you can also opt for the Premium Edition for $99, which comes with the game, both DLCs, a car pass, and a VIP membership. All of these extras are very helpful, so this is probably the best choice for new buyers who want to see everything the game has to offer.

Advertisement

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the Rally Adventure DLC, you’ll also need to make sure you’ve completed a few things in the base campaign before the expansion will become available for you.

You need to complete the following to unlock the Rally Adventure DLC:

  • The initial drive to the Horizon Festival
  • One Showcase Event
  • One Horizon Story mission

After completing the above tasks, which are easily doable within your first few hours in Forza Horizon 5, the Rally Adventure icon will be added to your map. Now, you can just select the icon to begin exploring this rally-focused expansion.

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.