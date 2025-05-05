How To Start Forza Horizon 5's Rally Adventure DLC

There’s a ton of content packed into the core Forza Horizon 5 experience. But those looking to get even more from the game will be delighted to check out its two thrilling expansions. Fans of rally racing will likely be especially excited to dive into the Rally Adventure DLC, which adds plenty of rugged driving opportunities across a new Sierra Nueva biome.

How to start the Rally Adventure DLC in Forza Horizon 5

Before you can access the Rally Adventure DLC in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll first need to make sure you’ve purchased the expansion from your platform’s respective storefront. This is available as a standalone purchase for $19.99 or as part of the Expansions Pass for $35, which also includes the Hot Wheels DLC.

Of course, if you haven’t purchased Forza Horizon 5 at all yet, you can also opt for the Premium Edition for $99, which comes with the game, both DLCs, a car pass, and a VIP membership. All of these extras are very helpful, so this is probably the best choice for new buyers who want to see everything the game has to offer.

Once you’ve purchased and downloaded the Rally Adventure DLC, you’ll also need to make sure you’ve completed a few things in the base campaign before the expansion will become available for you.

You need to complete the following to unlock the Rally Adventure DLC:

The initial drive to the Horizon Festival

One Showcase Event

One Horizon Story mission

After completing the above tasks, which are easily doable within your first few hours in Forza Horizon 5, the Rally Adventure icon will be added to your map. Now, you can just select the icon to begin exploring this rally-focused expansion.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.