Don't Forget To Customize Your Character's Appearance In Forza Horizon 5

There’s a lot of racing to do in Forza Horizon 5, and the cars tend to steal the spotlight. But your character is the one behind the wheel, so you’ll want to make sure they represent you in a way that feels rewarding, too.



You’ll get to create your character at the start of the game, but that initial creation is just the beginning. As you play this open-world racing adventure, you’ll unlock a smorgasbord of cosmetics you can equip, giving you plenty of reasons to update your character’s look throughout the game.

Unfortunately, you can’t customize your character just anywhere in Forza Horizon 5. Instead, you’ll need to head to specific places on the map that grant you access to this menu option. Here’s where to go to make it happen.

There are two places you can customize your character in Forza Horizon 5: The Horizon Festival and player houses.

The Horizon Festival is unlocked almost immediately, while player houses are spread across the map and must be purchased over time. However, your first player house, known as Casa Bella, can be obtained for free early in the game after unlocking the first Adventure Chapter.

It doesn’t matter whether you choose the Horizon Festival or a player house for character customization, as the options are identical at both. So, just choose whichever you’d prefer (probably the closest one) when you’d like to customize your character at one of these spots. You can drive or fast travel to the location, then choose to enter it.

Once you’ve reached and entered the appropriate location, scroll to the “My Festival” tab and select “Customize Character”. Now you can change your character’s gender, identity, and voice, as well as equip them with any of the clothing items or full outfits you’ve unlocked. Some cosmetics are locked behind progression or wheel spins, while others can be purchased using credits. But the best option is clearly the chicken suit, so who cares about the rest, right?

Forza Horizon 5 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.