Game Tips

Turn Off Car Damage In Forza Horizon 5 So You Can Race Around Like The Maniac You Are

PlayStation fans might want an experience reminiscent of classic, damage-free Gran Turismo racing

By
Billy Givens
Cars race in the deserts of Mexico.
Image: Playground Games

Some players adore realism in their racing games, including mechanical and cosmetic damage that forces them to drive perfectly or risk breaking down mid-race. Other folks enjoy a more leisurely racing experience that lets them get away with being a bit more reckless (or a lot more reckless).

Read More: Be A Pal And Gift Some Cars To Your Friends In Forza Horizon 5

Luckily, Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t discriminate against either type of driver, letting each person choose whether or not to allow car damage. So, if you fall into the camp of people who just wanna kick back and enjoy the ride, here’s how to turn off car damage in Forza Horizon 5.

How to turn off car damage in Forza Horizon 5

When you’re ready to turn off car damage in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll want to pause the game. On this screen, make sure you’re on the Campaign tab, then select the Settings tile near the bottom right of the menu.

Read More: Here’s How Forza Horizon 5 PS5 Players Can Race With Xbox Folks

In Settings, select the Difficulty tab. Scroll down to Damage & Tire Wear. Here, you’ll have a few options to choose from, with each providing a different experience based on your preferences.

Simulation: This setting allows your car to be both visually and mechanically damaged while driving, eventually resulting in engine or tire destruction. This is best for sim-racing fans who want a true-to-life driving experience.

Cosmetic: This setting allows only cosmetic damage to appear on your car when your driving isn’t quite up to snuff. Banging into things will definitely leave your ride looking pretty rough after a while, but you won’t have to worry about any mechanical damage interrupting your drive.

None: This setting ensures you don’t have to worry about any damage, mechanical or cosmetic, building up on your car while driving. You’ll maintain a pristine vehicle regardless of how many obstacles you decide to slam into.

It goes without saying that if you’re looking to turn off car damage altogether, opt for the None setting, then get back out there and drive like a bat out of hell. Your driving may be punk rock, but now your car can and will forever scream “I pay for a car wash membership”. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

