Yeah, You Might Just Have To Resort To Save Scumming To Secure This Item In Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has a habit of keeping things vague when it comes to various mechanics or how items work. Not everything can be as obvious as how to interact with Wounds. No matter if you find it charming or frustrating, you’re bound to be confused here and there. A great example of this is Commission Tickets, which are needed to unlock some pretty cool gear.

How to get Commission Tickets

This is one of the toughest materials to get, and that’s because you’ll mostly need to rely on luck to come across it. Commission Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the Support Ship that docks at the Windward Plains Base Camp. Unfortunately, there are some caveats to keep in mind for gathering these. While you can request that the Support Ship prioritizes certain items for its next visit, its stock cycles through a pool of items. This means that Commission Tickets are not always guaranteed. It can feel like quite the rare sight to see even one at times.

Thankfully, there are ways to cheese through this and collect them all. Commission Tickets have a chance to show up when you’ve requested Equipment Materials or Misc. Items. You’ll want to request goods from those categories first. The next step to increase your chances is to purchase all the weapons you see. These are one-off items that are never replaced in stock, which means you can filter them out of the pool and make it more likely for Commission Tickets to show up.

All of this is dragged out by how long it takes to see new Support Ship stock. If you’re not feeling patient and want these materials sooner than later, you can always choose to skip ahead by resting. The Support Ship weighs anchor for three days and then leaves for another three to gather items for you. It will take up to 3000 Guild Points to keep using the Rest mechanic, but it’s a lot faster than hunting for six in-game days to pass the time.

My final suggestion for farming Commission Tickets is to do a bit of save scumming. Keep track of when the Support Ship will dock and save the day before. Rest in your tent to advance the day, and then go out and check what’s in stock. If there are no Commission Tickets available, return to the main menu without saving and reload your save. Keep checking the newly generated stock until it includes what you need.

How to use Commission Tickets

All you’re told is to take these to the Smithy, which isn’t a helpful suggestion with how many options Gemma has. There isn’t any special interaction to look out for–Commission Tickets are just used as materials to forge specific weapons and armor. To be more precise, it’s used for two weapons, both of their upgraded forms, and a full set of armor. Here is the equipment that requires Commission Tickets:

Jawblade

Giant Jawblade

Paladin Lance

Babel Spear

Commission Helm Alpha

Commission Mail Alpha

Commission Vambraces Alpha

Commission Coil Alpha

Commission Greaves Alpha

It’s worth crafting the armor set for the great equipment skills attached to its pieces. I also think they look pretty stylish and worth using the transmog system for. Your mileage will vary with the weapons, as it likely depends on whether you enjoy using the Great Sword and Lance. I’d argue that it’s worth crafting them eventually, if not for completion’s sake, then to use some fun mechanics like Offset Attacks or Stalwart Guard.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.