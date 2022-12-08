We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Gaming’s biggest night has come and gone, leaving with it a collection of discourse and a pile of new trailers for us to watch and re-watch over the holidays. The Game Awards 2022 continued on with the ceremony’s storied tradition of handing out the occasional award in between “world premiere” trailers, game announcements, and awkward on-stage convos between Geoff Keighley and a game developer.



This year, we were indeed eating. After what’s felt like a bit of a drought in terms of releases and announcements, the future is looking fairly bright. We got a chance to see a more Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, some DLC, and were even surprised with the announcement of a set of two big sequels: Hades II and Death Stranding 2.



Here’s everything we saw at The Game Awards 2022.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Dead Cells is getting some DLC, and not just any DLC, but Castlevania-themed DLC. You’ll work through Dracula’s Castle all the way up to his Throne Room. If you’re a fan of either thing, this will be something to check out, and if you’re a fan of both, you are eating well. It’s out next year.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

Hellboy Web of Wyrd - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will put you right in a 3D version of the iconic Hellboy comic world. That may be Lance Reddick doing his voice, too.



Vampire Survivors goes mobile, free

Vampire Survivors World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Surprise! It’s coming to mobile for free.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

A better look at the PSVR2 Horizon game, which will give you a bow and other goodies while you fight machines in crazy 3D environments.

Post Trauma

Post Trauma - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Post Trauma was giving us serious Silent Hill vibes, so keep an eye on this if you’re into horror games.

Viewfinder

Viewfinder - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

A puzzler that lets you reshape the world around you with an instant camera. It plays with perspective and gives some mind-bending Portal vibes for sure.

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart, which is like Fallout but if you made it Russian, gave us some new footage to chew on at The Game Awards. It’s out early next year, so you won’t have to wait much longer for it.



Scars Above

Scars Above is a challenging-looking sci-fi action adventure shooter coming out early next year, and we saw some more of it before The Game Awards officially kicked off.

Relic Hunters Legend

It’s an online looter-shooter action RPG that’s bright and colorful with slightly grating characters. You know the sort.

Among Us gets new Hide and Seek m ode

Among Us Hide N Seek - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

A new Among Us mode! Will Benoit Blanc play this one? Maybe, but not well, as we learned in Glass Onion.

After Us

The Game Awards

A world- premiere trailer for After Us, which looks like a platformer with an environmentalist story, debuted early on in the night.

Replaced

The Game Awards

We got another look at Replaced, a sci-fi platformer with a retro-futuristic vibe. There’s pixel art, combat, and platforming. It looks cool. Beautiful even.

Street Fighter 6

The Game Awards

We got a good look at the new Street Fighter 6 and its 2v2 mode, as well as a confirmed June release date. Looks like those character leaks were right on the money.

Hades II

The Game Awards

Holy. Fucking. Shit. Supergiant Games’ first sequel is Hades II, which is giving us Zagreus’ sister, Melinoe, and an entirely new story, new weapons, and new villains. Oh lord. Or, oh Hades.

Judas

The Game Awards

Ken Levine, the man behind BioShock, is giving us a very BioShock-y new game in the form of Judas. There’s the BioShock hands, the weird BioShock enemies hopped up on a weird drug, and machinery. This looks good. I love Lady Gaga.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The Game Awards

Maybe Bayonetta can be gay in this one.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Game Awards

I love Destiny 2 and I love cyberpunk-y stuff, so it was great to get our first solid look at the upcoming Lightfall DLC. New weapons, new armor, and a whole new world is waiting for us next year, and I’m fully prepared to get sucked back into Destiny again. Are you?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Game Awards

T he upcoming Rocksteady game’s trailer turned surprisingly sweet, as it featured Kevin Conroy, who recently passed away. He will be the voice of Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is nice to know, even it’s it a little weird to see it presented like this.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Game Awards

Cal Kestis is back! He’s got a beard! He’s being chased by Jedi hunters! Cameron Monaghan showed up!

Earthblade

Earthblade - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

The creators of Celeste are making a new game and, of course, it looks beautiful. Earthblade is coming in 2024.

Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

We got a good look at Dune: Awakening, the upcoming survival MMO, and the adorable Muad’Dib mice of Arrakis.

Death Stranding 2

DS2 World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Well, we didn’t know this was coming, but boy did it get a reveal. A full trailer full of Hollywood elite and after, Hideo Kojima walked on stage. Death Stranding 2 is coming, and it looks like there will be some freaky shit along with it.

Tekken 8

Tekken 8 - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Tekken 8 is coming, fighting game fans, and it’s bringing back some old favorites like Paul, Law, and Jack-8. IDK who these people are, but if you’re a Tekken fan, you’re probably psyched.

Immortals of Aevum

Immortals of Aevum - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Ascendant Studios is comprised of people who worked on Call of Duty and Dead Space, and it shows. It’s a first-person magic-based shooters that has super fast combat and, ya know, magic. It certainly looks different, but will it catch on?

Nightingale



Nightingale World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

People got pretty amped when Nightingale debuted at the Game Awards earlier in the year and now we’re getting a better look at it. As our own Sisi Jiang asked in the summer, this trailer is giving us a better answer to the question: “What if you could shoot fairies with a gun?”

Baldur’s Gate III

Baldur’s Gate - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Larian Studios gave us an official release window for Baldur’s Gate III: August 2023

Wayfinder

Wayfinder - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Wayfinder is an upcoming online, free-to-play action RPG from Airship Syndicate. It was revealed at The Game Awards, and it looks like you can pick from a cast of characters, too.

Diablo IV

Diablo IV - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Guys, Halsey showed up. I forgot everything else after that.

Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

New characters, new maps, new accessories, and more Fire Emblem in general.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

LA is a volcanic archipelago, and no, that’s not an exaggeration. The upcoming DLC for Horizon Forbidden West got a trailer at The Game Awards. Get ready to use all of Aloy’s tools and abilities to get through this new challenge.

Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Blue Protocol is coming to the West, and we got a trailer for it.

Transformers Reactivate

Transformers: Reactivate is a brand-new new 1-4 player online action game, and no one will judge you if you thought that this was a trailer for a new Titanfall game for a split-second.

Super Mario Bros. Movie New Trailer

The Super Mario Bros. Movie World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

We got another look at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and no, Chris Pratt’s Mario voice isn’t getting any easier for this Italian to stomach.

Remnant 2

Remnant 2 - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

A Remnant: From The Ashes sequel was announced, showing off some more third-person cooperative shooting and looting in creepy, deadly worlds.

Behemoth

It’s a VR game that lets you be a Viking! The Northman is quaking.



Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

This is giving Game of Thrones, not just because of the Northern English accents but because none of us at Kotaku could see a god damn thing.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine II



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

“Strategically placed space marine trailer to save me from death,” Kotaku’s Luke Plunkett, two hours into The Game Awards.

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

“Get ready to build and raid the most brutal Outposts in the wasteland,” says Meet Your Maker’s official Twitter account.

Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Crash Bandicoot descended from the sky to debut Crash Team Rumble, a 4v4 fight for fruit.

The Lords of the Fallen

The Lords of the Fallen World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Dark fantasy action-RPG The Lords of the Fallen dropped a new trailer, and it was very dark and very RPG-y.

Crime Boss

Crime Boss - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

This is the most ‘90s game I’ve ever seen. De-aged Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, and Kim Basinger star in a game that seems determined to wash the taste of Saints Row out of your mouth.

Call of Duty Raid

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrand Raid - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

The first ever Call of Duty raid is coming, so get ready to team up with your friends when Season 1 Reloaded drops.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Two words: Idris Elba.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

We thought we were getting Elden Ring DLC and instead FromSoftware hit us with the Uno reverse. Instead we got an Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon trailer, and people are very excited about it.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy 16 - World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Yoshi-P showed up to The Game Awards for the first time and brought the trailer for Final Fantasy XVI with him. Still really curious about that hate crimes rating, but you can’t deny that this is definitely one of the bigger trailers of the night.

So that was it, and it was a lot. The Game Awards didn’t skimp on the trailers this year, and that’s even with God of War’s Christopher Judge giving a very, very long speech. What were you most excited about? It’s Hades II for me.