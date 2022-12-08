We may earn a commission from links on this page.

We’ve had a few Hellboy games over the years , based on both the comics and the films, but none have managed to capture Mike Mignola’s iconic style as perfectly as Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd, announced tonight at the Game Awards.

An action game, it drops you into a 3D realisation of Hellboy’s comic book world, and asks you to do the only thing you would ever want to do in a Hellboy game: beat the absolute shit out of some monsters with the Right Hand Of Doom.

Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Switch. I am also 98% sure that is Keith David providing Hellboy’s voice, which is just the icing on the cake.