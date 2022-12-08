During tonight’s Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley announced that the popular indie studio Supergiant Games is developing a sequel to its critically acclaimed action rogue-like Hades. Aptly titled Hades 2, the game is currently being developed for an early access release, with news on the game coming in 2023.

Supergiant Games

Hades 2 follows the immortal Princess of the Underworld as she seeks to take down the King of the Titans and the Greek God of Time, Cronos. As you can see in the above trailer, the sequel looks very much like 2020's Hades. Hades 2 boasts a beautiful art style with some seemingly slick-looking combat, all packaged in an endlessly replayable rogue- like format with boons and spells.

According to the Steam page, where you can add Hades 2 to your wishlist, the game is “rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.” You’ll explore a “bigger, deeper mythic world,” wiping out Cronus’ cronies all in a bid to take the time-bending bastard down for good. Equipped with the “ legendary weapons of Night,” which can be infused with ancient magic for some extra punch, you’ll encounter other Greek gods like Apollo and Zeus that will bless you during your journey. Much like Hades.

Story is developing...