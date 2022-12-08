We may earn a commission from links on this page.

One of the main advertising gimmicks of tonight’s Game Awards was a promotion being run by Valve that would see one viewer win one of the company’s prized Steam Deck handhelds every minute.



As we reported last week to be eligible you had to be watching the show on Valve’s own Steam.TV website:

As announced November 30, Valve is celebrating The Game Awards with a massive Steam Deck giveaway. The company will be giving out a free handheld PC to a single person every minute for the entire run of The Game Awards. (Never in history has someone wanted The Game Awards to run long, until now…) To have a chance, you’ll need to first register for the drawing, which you can do now, then watch The Game Awards via Valve’s Steam.TV website.

It was a promo funny for a number of reasons. Firstly because as early as the first major award presentation the show was clearly running way over time, something even host Geoff Keighley had to acknowledge in relation to the giveaway, but secondly because of who won.

During Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech, which yes did run long but was also incredibly emotional and heart-warming, the winners of Steam Decks started popping up. So while Judge was up there pouring out his heart, the rest of us were witness to:

People who were either disappointed (a minority) or who found it incredibly funny (the majority) began tweeting their congratulations to Mr or Mrs Hunter, which led at one point to “Milf Hunter” becoming a trending topic in the United States across all of Twitter.

Given “Milf Hunter” is also the name of a porn outlet, and The Game Awards have almost zero cultural penetration outside this bubble, you can understand some people’s confusion:

I mean, it is definitely where this site is heading, don’t get me wrong. Just not tonight.

If you missed this, or any other Game Awards stuff, we’ve got you covered with this roundup, which includes everything from a Death Stranding 2 reveal to a Hades 2 announcement to Al Pacino.