Whether you like it or not, Tesla/SpaceX/The Boring Company/Twitter/Neuralink CEO Elon Musk is inherently influential as the planet’s wealthiest person, and his influence covers a lot of ground—including that which is currently going on in the video game world. Not exclusively, since Musk’s year was rather dominated by various, expensive lawsuits, but there was an inescapable amount of crossover.

Gaming has always been central to Musk’s identity as an occasionally charming, mostly evil Übernerd addicted to blondes—the first thing he ever sold was a space shooting game, he was 12—and this year only tightened that love knot. Some things never change, but we can reminisce anyway. I’ll be your ghost of Christmas past—walk back through Kotaku and the rest of the internet’s past year of pure Musk.

