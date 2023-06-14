A video showcasing the new Steam update

Another area of improvement is Steam’s notification system, which heavy users will know was always a pain in the ass since it would always be showing something new, and most of the time it was something you didn’t really need to know. Now notifications are being broken up:

Steam notifications have been updated and improved to be more useful to you. The green bell only lights up when there’s truly something new for you. The tray view is limited to new notifications, and there’s a “View all” page with a historical view. We’ve also added new notifications specific settings, so you can control the notifications you’ll see, and where you’ll see them.

Maybe the biggest change, though, comes in the in-game overlay, which has been completely redesigned, can now have elements “pinned” so that they’re always visible while playing (and have their opacity adjusted accordingly) and there’s even a new notes section so you can jot stuff down while playing without ever leaving the game.

Like I said, this update is rolling out now, and since most of us now have it—spread across the US and the world as we are—if you don’t already have it you should be getting it soon.