FromSoftware is a development studio famous these days for the Souls games, but there was once a time that it was most famous for Armored Core, a mech combat series that has spanned decades and which is now making a comeback.
It was quite the psyche out! Host Geoff Keighley was almost in tears as he announced a huge world premiere, and when the first thing we saw on screen were the words “Bandai Namco”, people started losing their shit, expecting either some kind of Elden Ring/Souls expansion, or even a new game.
But nope! It’s time for Armored Core. Specifically, the sixth game in the series, and the first new release in over a decade (Armored Core was out in early 2012). Given the amount of time that has passed between entries, things are looking much bigger, sharper and more explosive in this new game, which debuted with an excellent, anime-ass trailer:
I have not played an Armored Core game in a very long time, and even then I was never the biggest fan. But this looks cool as hell. It’s coming in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
Here’s some official words:
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will offer a game experience based on the mech game know-how FromSoftware cultivated over 25 years of developing games in the series, but now introducing groundbreaking gameplay found in the developer’s recent action games. The new ARMORED CORE title will combine these elements into thrilling action that only mechas can provide. The game promises to be a unique entry in the mech action game genre.
In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will be able to freely move through massive three-dimensional environments with rapid maneuverability while experiencing visceral vehicular combat. Signature to FromSoftware’s carefully crafted game design, the game will feature challenging and memorable battles along with a fulfilling progression system and deep gameplay, all of it now powered by assembling mechs and going into combat with massive bosses. Players will recognize the sense of satisfaction and achievement when they overcome a difficult situation and relish momentary victory, and perhaps a boost to their standing, before encountering the next challenge.