FromSoftware is a development studio famous these days for the Souls games, but there was once a time that it was most famous for Armored Core, a mech combat series that has spanned decades and which is now making a comeback.



It was quite the psyche out! Host Geoff Keighley was almost in tears as he announced a huge world premiere, and when the first thing we saw on screen were the words “Bandai Namco”, people started losing their shit, expecting either some kind of Elden Ring/Souls expansion, or even a new game.

But nope! It’s time for Armored Core. Specifically, the sixth game in the series, and the first new release in over a decade (Armored Core was out in early 2012). Given the amount of time that has passed between entries, things are looking much bigger, sharper and more explosive in this new game, which debuted with an excellent, anime-ass trailer:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Reveal Trailer

I have not played an Armored Core game in a very long time, and even then I was never the biggest fan. But this looks cool as hell. It’s coming in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Here’s some official words: