Pointers For Marvel Rivals And Path of Exile 2, What To Play Before AC Shadows Arrives, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Whether you want to tackle Path of Exile 2 solo, make the most of Mr. Fantastic’s stretchy powers in Marvel Rivals, or just get Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looking and running its best on your Steam Deck, we’ve got the tips for you.
Many will argue that the best solo class in Path of Exile 2 isn’t the one topping the meta currently but the one you enjoy the most. That’s true…to some extent. Some builds prove viable from the get-go, capable of pushing all of the end-game content across Wraeclast. Others, not so much. For example, the Warrior, while entertaining as you smash your foes with reckless abandon, poses a problem in the end-game because most late-game enemies and bosses excel against melee builds. But seeing as you can only choose one, we recommend starting with a minion build, which means selecting the Witch! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Following multiple delays that have pushed the game deeper into 2025, along with reports of this being the biggest AC game with the longest development time in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is nearly upon us. Of course, there’s still time to complete a game or two beforehand. While February is positively jam-packed with new game releases, you may want to hit up your backlog instead of paying cash for something new before Shadows (or scope out some possible deals on older games). Here are a few titles we recommend you stomp through first! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Let’s cut to the chase; it’s a small miracle that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth runs on the Steam Deck. This is a game so visually demanding that it’s the poster child for the $800 PS5 Pro. Yet, the power of Valve’s handheld device is roughly comparable to last gen’s PS4. On top of that, even Square Enix games that can run on last-generation hardware have struggled on the Steam Deck. So you can probably understand that my expectations for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth were pretty low. If Cloud’s adventure ran well enough that I could sneak in some games of Queen’s Blood on the go, I’d consider it a win. - Timothy Monbleau Read More
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD marks the second time the popular Wii game has been ported to another Nintendo console. But it’s the first time it’s been given the full high-definition treatment. The game certainly looks better than ever, though it’s worth noting there are no meaningful changes to the gameplay added in this version. - Billy Givens Read More
ARPGs like Path of Exile 2 and portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck go together like spaghetti and meatballs. Fighting huge mobs of enemies and grinding out rare loot is perfect for pick-up-and-play gaming, especially while you lay in bed listening to all those podcasts your friends keep bugging you to check out. Granted, this is only a great experience if the game you’re playing runs well on Valve’s flagship portable device, so how does Path of Exile 2 hold up? - Timothy Monbleau Read More
It is only fitting that the First Avenger himself, Captain America, was one of the first heroes to join Marvel Rivals. For a character whose primary weapon is a shield, it makes sense that Cap would take on Rivals’ version of the Tank role as a Vanguard. However, unlike beefier Tanks, the Sentinel of Liberty requires a little more finesse than other characters like Hulk. - Simon Estey Read More
While he is a little late to Marvel Rivals, the namesake of Marvel’s first family has joined the multiplayer hero shooter. Despite taking on the role of a Duelist, Rivals’ version of DPS, the character also contains elements of the Vanguard Class, making him an elastic and versatile choice. - Simon Estey Read More
Now that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available on Nintendo Switch and PC, you may be curious if you can play with your friends on other platforms, or perhaps if you can carry your save over to a new platform. We’ll fill you in on everything you need to know about the game’s crossplay and cross-save functionality below. - Billy Givens Read More
Cozy, laid-back games have a tendency to feature a bit of character customization, and Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is no different. In this relaxing, delivery-focused game, you can equip the titular character with a variety of outfits and charms that give her a bit of additional personality. While a few of these can be earned during the story, most will have to be purchased from a somewhat hidden location. Here’s where to find it. - Billy Givens Read More
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the second re-release of the original Wii version of this classic platformer. Prettier graphics aside, basically everything fans love (or hate) about this Kong outing remains intact to enjoy all over again—or for the first time. If you’re new to the game, we’ve got three tips that we think might help you in the early hoursAnd if you’re really struggling, the second tip might be especially helpful, so read on! - Billy Givens Read More