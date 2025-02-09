Pointers For Marvel Rivals And Path of Exile 2, What To Play Before AC Shadows Arrives, And More Of The Week's Top Tips

Many will argue that the best solo class in Path of Exile 2 isn’t the one topping the meta currently but the one you enjoy the most. That’s true…to some extent. Some builds prove viable from the get-go, capable of pushing all of the end-game content across Wraeclast. Others, not so much. For example, the Warrior, while entertaining as you smash your foes with reckless abandon, poses a problem in the end-game because most late-game enemies and bosses excel against melee builds. But seeing as you can only choose one, we recommend starting with a minion build, which means selecting the Witch! - Brandon Morgan Read More