How To Assemble Wins As Captain America In Marvel Rivals

It is only fitting that the First Avenger himself, Captain America, was one of the first heroes to join Marvel Rivals. For a character whose primary weapon is a shield, it makes sense that Cap would take on Rivals’ version of the Tank role as a Vanguard. However, unlike beefier Tanks, the Sentinel of Liberty requires a little more finesse than other characters like Hulk.

What are Captain America’s abilities? (And how to best use them)





Captain America’s primary attack is Sentinel Strike, where he’ll swing his shield as a melee weapon. If he makes contact twice, he is able to throw his shield instead, giving his main offensive move some range.

His other abilities include Leading Dash, which grants increased movement speed, and Fearless Leap, which gives him higher jump height by automatically using the skill. While up in the air, he can also use Super-Soldier Slam to crash down on any opponents in the radius. Other offensive moves include Vibranium Energy Saw, which has him hurl his shield to deal damage,and Liberty Rush sends him dashing forward to slam his shield into anyone in his path.

Defensively, Captain America can raise his shield to block and deflect projectiles by using the ability Living Legend. And finally, his ultimate is Freedom Charge, which gives increased Health and Movement Speed to himself and any nearby enemies.

How Should I Play Captain America?





Unlike other Vanguards such as Hulk and Thor, Captain America has less health and as such needs to be more careful than his beefier colleagues. Luckily, he has the skillset to do so as most of his abilities are able to fulfill his role as a Disruption Tank. Your primary goal will be to use Leading Dash and Fearless Leap to sprint ahead of your team and drop into the enemy team dealing damage, and splitting their line of fire from the rest of your allies.

From there, you can add to the confusion by using some of his abilities to deal damage, or slowly retreat while holding up his shield to redirect projectiles until you are able to regroup with your team. If your opponents are able to deplete his shield, you should get to cover the same way you got into the fight, by sprinting and jumping away. Hopefully, there is another Vanguard on your team to draw enemy aggro while your abilities cool-down and your health gets topped up as Cap does not function very well as a solo Tank.

Those familiar with other Vanguards may struggle a bit with Cap due to his lower health pool and increased movement abilities, however as long as you keep an eye on his health and learn when it’s time to retreat, you will be assembling wins as the Star-Spangled Avenger in no time.

