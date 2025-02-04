Does Hello Kitty Island Adventure Feature Crossplay?

Now that Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available on Nintendo Switch and PC, you may be curious if you can play with your friends on other platforms, or perhaps if you can carry your save over to a new platform. We’ll fill you in on everything you need to know about the game’s crossplay and cross-save functionality below.

The Week In Games: Return To Hyrule CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Return To Hyrule

The Week In Games: Return To Hyrule CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Return To Hyrule

Does Hello Kitty Island Adventure have crossplay?

As much fun as it can be to spend time with friends in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you may be disappointed to hear that the game doesn’t feature crossplay support with different ecosystems.

Advertisement

While those within the Apple ecosystem can play with one another across various devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV), players on Nintendo Switch and PC can’t play with each other (nor with anyone using an Apple device).

Advertisement

Does Hello Kitty Island Adventure have cross-save?

Having access to games on multiple devices via cross-save (also known as cross-progression) is becoming more and more common. Unfortunately, Hello Kitty Island Adventure also doesn’t support cross-saves.

Advertisement

This means that if you’ve been playing the game on Apple devices since launch and want to pick the game up on Nintendo Switch or PC, you’ll have to start over completely. You can’t swap freely between the two devices using a single save, nor does the game allow you to transfer a save to a new ecosystem.

Do you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure?

Though you can’t play Hello Kitty Island Adventure with players on other platforms, Nintendo Switch players can still hook up with other players on that platform via online multiplayer. If you’re looking to pal around with your friends, though, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access multiplayer features. Luckily, this subscription is only $20 per year, so it’s a small price to pay for playing with your besties, and it will allow you to use online functionality of many other Switch games as well.

Advertisement

It’s a shame that Hello Kitty Island Adventure doesn’t support crossplay or cross-save functionality, but here’s hoping it could come in a future update given how popular these features are. In the meantime, just talk your friends into buying the game within the same ecosystem as you. Be assertive. We believe in you.

.

