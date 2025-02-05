Where To Buy New Outfits And Charms In Mika And The Witch's Mountain

Cozy, laid-back games have a tendency to feature a bit of character customization, and Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is no different. In this relaxing, delivery-focused game, you can equip the titular character with a variety of outfits and charms that give her a bit of additional personality. While a few of these can be earned during the story, most will have to be purchased from a somewhat hidden location. Here’s where to find it.

Where to buy outfits and charms in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

As you play through Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you’ll notice tons of little figurines you can pick up scattered around the map. These are used as currency to purchase outfits and charms from a very specific place you’ll discover fairly early on in your adventure.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain has a free demo on Switch! If you’re enjoying Mika’s chill, no-combat adventure and are looking to recommend it to friends, you’ll be happy to know the game offers a free demo on the Switch. And while the Steam version doesn’t offer up a demo to try out, it is verified on Steam Deck, for those who like to take their PC library on the go.

When you reach the Windy Meadows location (which lives up to its name with strong winds powering through the area), you’ll be near the spot where you can purchase outfits and charms. To reach it, take the platforms or upward wind gusts to reach the upper platform against the side of the mountain here. You’ll find a shrine of sorts here with some stone figurines around it. Use the photo below for an exact location on your map.

Approach the figurine sitting in the center of the shrine to open a menu where you can spend the figurines you’ve found to purchase outfits and charms. Easy enough, right? And hey, you’re looking snazzy now! Go finish up those deliveries in style!

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

