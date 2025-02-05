6 Games To Play Before Assassin's Creed Shadows

Following multiple delays that have pushed the game deeper into 2025, along with reports of this being the biggest AC game with the longest development time in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is nearly upon us. Of course, there’s still time to complete a game or two beforehand. While February is positively jam-packed with new game releases, you may want to hit up your backlog instead of paying cash for something new before Shadows (or scope out some possible deals on older games). Here are a few titles we recommend you stomp through first!
Following multiple delays that have pushed the game deeper into 2025, along with reports of this being the biggest AC game with the longest development time in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is nearly upon us. Of course, there’s still time to complete a game or two beforehand. While February is positively jam-packed with new game releases, you may want to hit up your backlog instead of paying cash for something new before Shadows (or scope out some possible deals on older games). Here are a few titles we recommend you stomp through first!
Assassin’s Creed Origins
The first few recommendations here should be a given, but due to their immense size and scale, most will overlook the trilogy of Assassin’s Creed action-RPGs. That’s problematic, though. You see, despite their departure from the franchise’s focus on stealth gameplay, Origins brought about something new, something fascinating. It’s a thrilling adventure, with a huge open world, countless quests, loot mechanics, and memorable characters. It’s a good opportunity to see how Ubisoft might improve upon the more expansive Assassin’s Creed formula of recent years.
Horizon Forbidden West (or Zero Dawn)
Let’s say you don’t want to play Assassin’s Creed before playing Assassin’s Creed. What then? Well, if you still want the massive open world that pairs stealth with action-RPG gameplay, few compare to Horizon Forbidden West. The game allows you to approach situations in various ways, either hiding and watching your enemy’s path or outright attacking with wild swings and combos. But more importantly, in this case, is the story. Following Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West tells the tale of Aloy and her journey through a post-apocalypse United States in search of a solution to an existential crisis. It’s enthralling, edge-of-your-seat stuff! And, if you haven’t yet played the first one, it recently received a remaster available on PS5 and PC.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Valhalla is an enormous game, with a massive map and tons of activities. But more importantly, the setting and aesthetic is what really drew many folks in, as it’s uncommon to play as a viking invading Britain. The combat is the same as Origins and Odyssey, with a focus on simple, action-based strikes and combos. You also and you have access to various weapons, like two-handed axes, shields, and the bow and arrow, to take down your enemies. It also features a straightforward settlement-building mechanic that kept me engaged far longer than the main story did!
Ghost of Tsushima
If you’re less of a fan of fighting robotic dinosaurs and more keen on the historical side of things, then Ghost of Tsushima offers enough flavor to keep things interesting for a sizable yet manageable single-player storyline. It’s another open-world title combining the merits of action-based combat with stealth gameplay, allowing you to approach objectives and quests in various ways. Personally, I immediately whip out my katana and rush headlong into the fray, but you may want to attack from afar with a bow and arrow, or scout an objective before sneakily infiltrating a fort. It’s up to you!
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
After Origins, we have what may be considered to be the best of the three AC RPGs: Odyssey. The Greek escapade follows Kassandra and Alexios, of which we recommend playing the former for the canon storyline and dialogue. Whichever you choose, your hero will venture out across the islands, battling gorgons, engaging in ship combat, swimming with sharks for lost necklaces, all while upgrading your weapons and armor until you’re a demigod in human form.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
If you don’t mind a bit of a challenge and want to play as a ninja before Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an easy recommendation. It’s a Soulslike from developer FromSoftware, meaning it’s tough-as-nails, but so very engaging and rewarding. Once you finally beat the boss that’s giving you trouble, it’s one of those feelings that you can’t help but tell someone about—which, hopefully they do; my wife didn’t. In any case, Sekiro scratches a ninja-shaped itch before Shadows that should be the perfect warm-up!
Assassin’s Creed Shadows (if all goes well) is scheduled to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on March 20, 2025.