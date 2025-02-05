6 Games To Play Before Assassin's Creed Shadows

If you don’t mind a bit of a challenge and want to play as a ninja before Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an easy recommendation. It’s a Soulslike from developer FromSoftware, meaning it’s tough-as-nails, but so very engaging and rewarding. Once you finally beat the boss that’s giving you trouble, it’s one of those feelings that you can’t help but tell someone about—which, hopefully they do; my wife didn’t. In any case, Sekiro scratches a ninja-shaped itch before Shadows that should be the perfect warm-up!

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (if all goes well) is scheduled to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on March 20, 2025.