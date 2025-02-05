What's The Best Class In Path Of Exile 2 For Solo Play?

Many will argue that the best solo class in Path of Exile 2 isn’t the one topping the meta currently but the one you enjoy the most. That’s true…to some extent. Some builds prove viable from the get-go, capable of pushing all of the end-game content across Wraeclast. Others, not so much. For example, the Warrior, while entertaining as you smash your foes with reckless abandon, poses a problem in the end-game because most late-game enemies and bosses excel against melee builds. But seeing as you can only choose one, we recommend starting with a minion build, which means selecting the Witch!

The most powerful solo class in PoE 2

Choosing the Witch as the best solo class may feel like cheating, especially considering that, with the right build, you’re never truly alone. In this case, we’re opting for a Minion build, focusing on spawning in skeletal warriors, mages, and zombies to help us clear zones without putting our fragile character in a direct line of fire. I can’t tell you the number of times I met an untimely demise because I wanted to clear a zone with magic instead of summons. What a foolish endeavor!

One of the primary reasons why the Witch is the go-to for so many players, beyond its viable minion builds in the end-game, is because it’s one of the most accessible and approachable classes. It’s straightforward, efficient, and easy to learn. With a variety of debuffs that weaken foes, spells that deal direct damage, and minions that aid in combat, the Witch manages to fly through content, especially once you increase your total number of summons available!

The best runner-up class for solo players

As one of the new classes in Path of Exile, the Mercenary will prove a go-to for many who want something fresh. It’s different, wielding a crossbow that doubles as a shotgun with explosive rounds, or far-flying grenades, and even artillery from summonable ballista spawns that devastate enemies from a distance.

The downside to the Mercenary is in its movement and animations. These builds are slow and often cumbersome, making it challenging to beat many of the game’s bosses solo. Seriously, I nearly ripped out my hair trying to beat Geonor. But in the end, a variety of explosive grenades, poison grenades, and rapid fire abilities helped me cut through the Mad Wolf and his puppy-dog spawns.

Lastly, the Mercenary excels as a top solo class because of its ability to deal damage in wide arcs and area-of-effect zones through explosives and fire-based attacks. Your single-target damage suffers, however.

If you’re willing to fork over some cash, Path of Exile 2 is available now in Early Access on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows via Steam. It will launch as a free-to-play ARPG sometime in 2025, though.



