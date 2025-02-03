Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

How Long Is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD?

Is this return of a classic a quick platformer you can breeze through in a weekend, or does it have more meat on the bones?

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Donkey Kong and a smaller monkey race forward while a blurred image of gameplay decorates the background.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD marks the second time the popular Wii game has been ported to another Nintendo console. But it’s the first time it’s been given the full high-definition treatment. The game certainly looks better than ever, though it’s worth noting there are no meaningful changes to the gameplay added in this version.

If Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is your first time experiencing this classic platformer—or you’re returning to it many years later—you’re probably curious how long it takes to complete. You don’t have to search any further for the answer because we’ve got all the answers to every question ever asked in the history of the Earth. Well, okay, maybe not. But we can tell you how long it takes to beat Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is no breezy platformer. Even in its easier Modern Mode—which grants you an extra heart and gives Cranky’s shop some additional items—this Kong adventure serves up some truly tough challenges to overcome. With that being said, dying is nearly inevitable for all but the most hardened platforming masters, so an average playthrough of the main story can take anywhere from 10-15 hours depending on your skill.

Of course, completionists can expect to spend significantly more time with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD thanks to the return of the franchise’s K-O-N-G letter collectibles. These offer tons of hidden puzzle pieces, and time trials for every level. Moreover, fully completing the game one time will unlock Mirror Mode, which tasks you with replaying flipped versions of every level. Seeing all of this through can take between 25-35 hours—again, depending on your skill.

Now that you know how long it’ll take to tackle Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, go bananas and have a great time!

