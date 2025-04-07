Clear Your Calendar For Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza is all about destroying stuff and eating big bananas

nintendoMario
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Last week, during Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct, the Mario maker showed off its fancy upcoming console, revealed some high-priced games, and announced a brand new 3D Donkey Kong game, too. And while it might not be the 3D Mario game many hoped for, Donkey Kong Bananza looks really awesome and a perfect showcase for Nintendo’s more powerful Switch successor.

Advertisement

We scoured all the Treehouse gameplay footage of DK Bananza, the debut trailer, and read Nintendo’s website, all to bring back some exciting nuggets of information to you. So enjoy these 11 cool things we learned about Donkey Kong Bananza, which is set to launch exclusively on Switch 2 on July 17, 2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You can destroy nearly everything in the game

You can destroy nearly everything in the game

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

This was hinted at in the first reveal trailer for Donkey Kong Bananza, but yeah, you really can basically demolish every level in this game. See a large mountain? You can punch a tunnel through it. Want to go down and explore below your feet? Punch your way down and do just that. You can even break off chunks of the world and use that to destroy stuff. Nintendo says that all this destruction is possible thanks to the more powerful hardware of Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

All the destruction lingers and changes the in-game map

All the destruction lingers and changes the in-game map

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

While being able to destroy nearly every piece of a map is cool, what’s really impressive to me is that all this damage is persistent and sticks around as you play. If you go off and explore a corner of the map for 30 minutes, when you return to where you started you’ll see all the damage you previously wrought. And all of this devastation is recreated in real-time in Donkey Kong Bananza’s in-game map!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Everything in the world is made of materials that behave differently

Everything in the world is made of materials that behave differently

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Not only can you punch and destroy nearly every square inch of the levels in Bananza, but all this material behaves differently depending on what it is.

Advertisement

For example, a chunk of soft mud can’t break hard rock or metal, but you can toss it at enemies or walls and it will stick. On the flip side, harder materials can be ripped out of the ground and used as temporary hammers to increase Donkey Kong’s destructive power. It’s the kind of feature that’s hard to sell in a trailer but will likely help the game feel more next gen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Donkey Kong has many different ways to punch

Donkey Kong has many different ways to punch

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

In Bananza you don’t simply have a punch button. Instead, you have three punch buttons letting you punch up, down, and forward. You can also slap the ground to reveal hidden items buried beneath rock and dirt. Or just slap the ground to break stuff in a different way. Whatever you feel like.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You are collecting something call Banandium (which is edible?)

You are collecting something call Banandium (which is edible?)

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Why is Donkey Kong destroying everything? What is his motivation? Well, he’s trying to collect a new material that has appeared call Banandium. This is a valuable mineral that can be found hidden around the map and which act like Mario’s stars. However, Donkey Kong eats Banandium when he finds it. Seems dangerous, but what do I know?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Yes, there are barrel canons that shoot DK around

Yes, there are barrel canons that shoot DK around

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

While Donkey Kong Bananza is very different than past DK games, Nintendo isn’t ditching the past completely. There are still barrel canons dotted around the various levels you explore.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2D Donkey Kong Country-like levels return, too

2D Donkey Kong Country-like levels return, too

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

For those who prefer their Donkey Kong-ing done on a single 2D plane, don’t worry: Nintendo has included some levels and bonus areas that appear to play like the old-school DKC games, complete with more barrel canons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

DK can use any piece of the world as a surfboard

DK can use any piece of the world as a surfboard

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Walking is for suckers. Instead, grab a chunk of rock or dirt, smack it and get it spinning, then jump on it. This will let you “turf surf” around the map and looks faster than simply running everywhere.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Odd Rock is your companion who guides you where to go

Odd Rock is your companion who guides you where to go

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Donkey Kong isn’t alone in this new 3D adventure. Early on in the game players meet a strange talking stone after it falls from the sky. This is Odd Rock and he can help Donkey Kong find his next objective. This is important as players might have destroyed most of the level and therefore need some guidance on where to go next.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Enemies can destroy the environment

Enemies can destroy the environment

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

There are enemies in Donkey Kong Bananza and they can hurt DK. But he can destroy them, too. And when you fight these baddies you’ll notice that they can damage the environment just like you can. This means that battles against enemies will leave permanent potholes and divots around the world. The scars of past battle haunt Donkey Kong forever.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Donkey Kong Bananza has a photo mode!

Donkey Kong Bananza has a photo mode!

Image for article titled 11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Finally, I can take a photo of a digital gorilla destroying a large rock while wearing a red tie. My dreams are all coming true.

Advertisement