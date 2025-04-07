11 Surprising Things We Learned About Donkey Kong On Switch 2

Last week, during Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct, the Mario maker showed off its fancy upcoming console, revealed some high-priced games, and announced a brand new 3D Donkey Kong game, too. And while it might not be the 3D Mario game many hoped for, Donkey Kong Bananza looks really awesome and a perfect showcase for Nintendo’s more powerful Switch successor.

Advertisement

We scoured all the Treehouse gameplay footage of DK Bananza, the debut trailer, and read Nintendo’s website, all to bring back some exciting nuggets of information to you. So enjoy these 11 cool things we learned about Donkey Kong Bananza, which is set to launch exclusively on Switch 2 on July 17, 2025.