New 3D Donkey Kong Adventure Could Be Switch 2's Mario Odyssey

Donkey Kong has been pulled up to the majors. The 2D platforming star is back in a 3D adventure for the first time since the absolutely terrible Donkey Kong 64. Fortunately, things look way better in Donkey Kong Bananza for the Switch 2.

The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases

The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases

A trailer revealing the game during today’s Nintendo Direct showed the hero with his retro redesign smashing through obstacles across a varied set of worlds that reminded me a lot of Super Mario Odyssey, one of the launch year pillars for the original Switch. Donkey Kong Bananza is slated to arrive on Switch 2 in its second month on July 17.

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer:

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.

Advertisement

.