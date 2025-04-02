Rise Of The Ronin Hides A Cool Nioh Easter Egg
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal

An open-world Mario Kart, a new way to play and chat with friends, and even an exclusive FromSoftware title are all coming to Switch 2

nintendoMario
By
Claire Jackson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Donkey Kong punches his way towards the screen.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Today was the day Nintendo finally shared with us a much-needed deep dive on the highly anticipated successor to its wildly successful hybrid console, the Switch. The Switch 2 was proudly shown off by the company during a Direct and at long last we got a look at some upcoming games, what makes this machine unique from its predecessor, and just what the heck that C button is all about.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to catch up quick on everything announced during today’s Switch 2 Direct, this is the place. Let’s get into it.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 39

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Kicking things off right, we got a look at the upcoming Mario Kart World, with the crew racing across a lovely suite of environments. From deserts, to snowy landscapes, to more fantastical settings, Mario Kart looks as speedy and destructive as you’d expect it to be.

Advertisement

The new game is set in a massive open world with dynamic time of day and weather. It could be the Forza Horizon of Mario Karts.

Mario Kart World is a Switch 2 launch title.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 39

Switch2's C-Button (Game Chat)

Switch2's C-Button (Game Chat)

GameChat – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

The C-button stands for Chat! Nintendo’s newest console features a “C Menu,” a Discord-call-style way of chatting with friends. The Switch 2 has a built-in microphone with noise cancelling to compete with loud environments, which you can use in docked and portable mode.

Advertisement

Switch 2 features cross-game voice chat as well, so you’re not all limited to playing Mario Kart World if that ain’t your thing but you do want to hang with pals while gaming. The Game Chat feature also lets you watch each other’s screens, too.

The Direct also showed off a new separate camera peripheral that shows your face laid over a game like a Zoom call with a backdrop, or places your lovely visage in various avatar bubbles in games.

And yes, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use this feature, though it will be free for a limited time so you can try it out.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera launches with the Switch 2.





Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 39

GameShare

GameShare

A screenshot shows the GameShare feature on Switch 2 working with other Switch platforms.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Co-operative play on the Switch 2 looks to be more flexible than ever. This new feature lets you share a game locally with other Switch 2 systems and even the aging original Switch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 39

Switch 2 System Deep Dive

Switch 2 System Deep Dive

Nintendo Switch 2 – Overview Trailer

With a 7.9-inch screen, the Switch 2 doubles the pixels of the original without getting any thicker. The screen is 1080p with a 120Hz refresh rate. And even though its just an LCD, it features HDR support to make colors look nice and vivid.

Advertisement

The JoyCons are magnetically attached as many suspected, with bigger SL and SR buttons, so horizontal play is easier. The JoyCons can also be used as a mouse, which should make first-person shooters even more fun on the device.

Here’s a fun one: with headphones, the Switch 2 features 3D audio, a technology that simulates surround sound.

The console itself features an improved kickstand and two USB-C ports, letting you charge the device while using extra peripherals.

The new system also includes 256GB internal storage, thank god.

The new Dock enables 4k resolution (!) when playing in Docked mode. The Dock also features a fan, so its a bit more substantial than the old plastic brick we’ve all been used to.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 39

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

A 3D version of the JoyCon shows avatars walking around it.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

This Switch 2-exclusive game lets you virtually explore the Switch 2 and its various features (not too dissimilar to Astro’s Playroom on PS5 from the looks of things).

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid launch title for Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 39

Game Card and SD Cards

Game Card and SD Cards

A screenshot shows two different-colored Switch carts.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Switch 2 Game Card is the same size as the original Switch cartridge, though now its a fancy red color to help distinguish them.

Advertisement

The Switch 2 will also support upgraded Switch-exclusive SD cards, but not the OG yellow ones.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 39

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

A screenshots shows the Switch 2 Pro controller.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Switch 2 Pro Controller not only features the Switch 2's new C-button, but it also has rear, assignable buttons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 39

Launch Date: June 5, 2025

Launch Date: June 5, 2025

A screenshot shows the Switch 2 console and dock with the June 5, 2025 release date written underneath it.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

You’ll be playing the Switch 2 this summer, June 5, 2025! Hopefully you can score one at launch. The system is priced at $450, with a bundle that includes Mario Kart World priced at $500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 39

Backwards Compatibility Support

Backwards Compatibility Support

A screenshot shows various compatible original Switch games.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Nintendo revealed today that only select Nintendo Switch games will be backwards compatible. So it seems you shouldn’t expect your entire Switch library to be supported on the new console (bummer).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, various Switch games will receive upgrades with improved visuals and added support for Switch 2 features such as mouse controls and even Switch 2 Camera support. In the case of Mario Party Jamboree, at least, you’ll need to purchase the upgrades Switch 2 version.

And speaking of purchasing upgrades, it seems that Switch 2-enhanced games will require you to purchase an upgrade pack...which ain’t the greatest, but at least these upgrades look pretty!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 39

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions

The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer

It’s time to replay these phenomenal games. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have never looked better on a Nintendo console with upgraded visuals and frame rate. There’s even a new app that lets you access GPS-style directions across Hyrule and a feature that lets you share your TotK creations.

Advertisement

These upgrades must be purchased separately.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 39

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 Edition

Kirby and another character look somewhere off-screen while flying through the air.
Screenshot: HAL Laboratory / Kotaku

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Kirby’s escapade offers an exclusive adventure for our pink pal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 39

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Samus looks down off-camera.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Launching with both an OG Switch and Switch 2 edition, Metroid Prime 4 looks incredible. Switch 2 offers both mouse control (hell yes) and an industry-standard performance and quality mode.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 39

Pokemon Legends ZA

Pokemon Legends ZA

A Pokemon trainer runs through a Pokemon-infested city.
Screenshot: The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

The upcoming Pokemon game will also get a Switch 2 Edition release.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 39

Drag x Drive

Drag x Drive

Drag x Drive – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Showing off its JoyCon mouse support, Drag x Drive is a wheelchair-based basketball game that looks to take full advantage of the improved precision of the new mouse mode as well as the JoyCon’s gyro support.

Advertisement

Drag x Drive launches this summer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 39

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition

An Elden Ring character holds up a straff while standing in an endless pool with the moon sinking below the horizon.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Elden Ring, the incredible FromSoftware experience that will test your mettle, will arrive on Nintendo’s new platform. This port is expected this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 39

Hades 2

Hades 2

The logo for Hades 2 is displayed over a Hades environment.
Screenshot: SuperGiant Games / Kotaku

Supergiant Games joined the Direct today to announce Hades II will emerge on Nintendo’s new console.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 39

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6

A screenshot shows graphics indicating couch-competitive Street Figther 6 play.
Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

The latest entry in the long-running fighting series from Capcom was confirmed for Switch 2 today with a standard edition and a “Years 1-2 Fighters Edition” offering 26 characters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 39

Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion

Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion

A mech destroys some stuff.
Screenshot: Marvelous / Kotaku

Epic mech battles ought to look incredible on the Switch 2's bigger and better screen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 39

Split-Fiction

Split-Fiction

A split screen shows two players racing forward in an icey evnvironment in Split Fiction.
Screenshot: Hazelight Studios / Kotaku

Hazelight Studio’s latest co-op adventure, which has been an absolute hit with those who’ve played it, will also arrive on Switch 2 as a launch title.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 39

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4

A screenshot shows a skateboarder in mid jump.
Screenshot: Iron Galaxy / Kotaku

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater rennaissance continues on Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 39

Hitman: World of Assassination

Hitman: World of Assassination

Agent 47 hides from his target.
Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

Take your murderwork on the go! The epic assassination sim is a launch title for Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 39

Project 007

Project 007

A screenshot shows the logo for Project 007.
Screenshot: IO Interactive / Kotaku

We didn’t get much info on this, but IO Interactive’s James Bond game is coming to the Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 39

Bravely Default

Bravely Default

A screenshot shows off the redesigned UI for Bravely Default's remastered version.
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Bravely Default is getting a remastered verison on Nintendo’s new console as a launch title.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 39

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

A Yakuza chats to someone on the phone while subtitles reveal that the game has new cutscenes.
Screenshot: Ryu Ga Gotoku studio / Kotaku

A launch title for Nintendo Switch 2, Like a Dragon’s origins with Yakuza 0 are yet another awesome edition to the new console’s lineup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 39

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Zelda-themed hieroglyphics are displayed on a wall.
Screenshot: Koei Tecmo / Nintendo / Kotaku

A collaboration with Koei Tecmo, a Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom interquel promises some epic battles, letting you play as Zelda herself. This looks like an essential entry for Zelda lore fans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 39

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Switch 2 offers up an exclusive subscription service for Nintendo Switch Online that includes Nintendo GameCube games, with Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II, and F-Zero GX available from the go.

Advertisement

There’s also a fancy-looking GameCube controller coming to Switch 2 as well, with both wired and wireless support on launch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 39

Deltarune Chapters 1-4

Deltarune Chapters 1-4

The Deltarune logo is displayed over a dog/cat-like character.
Screenshot: Toby Fox / Kotaku

Deltarune arrives on Switch 2 as a launch title.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 39

Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4

A character races forward in a vehicle across a sci-fi landscape.
Screenshot: Gearbox / Kotaku

The upcoming loot shooter from Gearbox was yet another upcoming game shown off during today’s event.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 39

Civilization VII

Civilization VII

A screenshot shows mouse mode support for Civilization 7 on Switch 2.
Screenshot: Firaxis Games / Kotaku

Civ 7 is expected to arrive on Switch 2 with mouse support! The future is bright for mouse games on Nintendo’s new console.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 39

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand puts his feet up on a diner table.
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

Preem! Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition was announced for Switch 2 today.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 39

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

A screenshot shows the city of Midgar.
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The first installment in the ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake project will arrive on Switch 2 along with its Yufi-focused Intermission DLC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 39

A whole buncha other third-party games

A whole buncha other third-party games

Coming to Nintendo Switch 2: Partner Spotlight Part 1 – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

We shouted out a few notable examples here, but if you’re curious, here are many more third-party games coming to Switch 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 39

And a whole extra buncha other third-party games

And a whole extra buncha other third-party games

Coming to Nintendo Switch 2: Partner Spotlight Part 2 – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Yes, even more third-party games are expected on Nintendo’s new console.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 39

The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods

The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Featuring a delightlfully grim environment, FromSoftware showed off this brutal-looking vampiric adventure today and it certainly has me ensnared in its embrace.

Advertisement

The Duskbloods is expected to launch in 2026 as a Switch 2 exclusive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 39

Kirby AirRiders

Kirby AirRiders

Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Hope you’re hungry, because Kirby certainly is. The dude who just can’t stop eating everything is gettting a new game with Kirby AirRiders. It’s a follow up to Kirby Air Ride on the GameCube.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 39

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

Everyone’s favorite Nintendo monkey looks stronger than ever with today’s look at the 3D action platformer Donkey Kong Bananza. Donkey Kong can seemingly beat the crap out of just about anything, animal, vegetable, or mineral. Today’s trailer also showed off a wide variety of environments, from natural landscapes to urban spaces.

Advertisement

Donkey Kong Bananza launches on July 17, 2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 39

Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle

A screenshot shows a Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World included digitally.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

On launch, you can grab either the Switch 2 console itself, or as a “bundle” with a digital version of the new Mario Kart World.

Advertisement


And that was everything we saw at today’s huge Switch 2 deep dive!

Advertisement

39 / 39