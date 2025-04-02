Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal

Today was the day Nintendo finally shared with us a much-needed deep dive on the highly anticipated successor to its wildly successful hybrid console, the Switch. The Switch 2 was proudly shown off by the company during a Direct and at long last we got a look at some upcoming games, what makes this machine unique from its predecessor, and just what the heck that C button is all about.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to catch up quick on everything announced during today’s Switch 2 Direct, this is the place. Let’s get into it.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.