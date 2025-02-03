How To Farm Banana Coins In Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (And Other Helpful Tips)

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the second re-release of the original Wii version of this classic platformer. Prettier graphics aside, basically everything fans love (or hate) about this Kong outing remains intact to enjoy all over again—or for the first time. If you’re new to the game, we’ve got three tips that we think might help you in the early hoursAnd if you’re really struggling, the second tip might be especially helpful, so read on!

Super Guide can help you finish a level (with one major downside)

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD isn’t a particularly easy game, so death is inevitable for all but the most seasoned platforming veterans. If you’re dying quite a lot in a level, you’ll eventually be offered the Super Guide, which essentially completes the level for you so that you can move on without the frustration.

Super Guide is a huge help (especially for younger players or those less skilled at platforming games), but it comes with a caveat: You won’t retain any collectibles you pick up. This means that you’ll need to return later if you wish to aim for a fully completed save file.

You can use this early-game banana coin farm to stock up on items

Banana coins are relatively plentiful in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. If you’re finding the game difficult, it can’t hurt to stockpile them for extra items at Cranky’s Shop. Luckily, there are a few solid early-game farming spots that can help you rack them up quickly.

My favorite is Sloppy Sands (2-2). Head through the level until you’ve passed the first checkpoint. You’ll come to a spot with the letter “O” and three squid cannons shooting at you. Since banana coins can be earned by maintaining a combo on enemies without touching the ground, you can use Diddy’s jetpack here to repeatedly land on the squids and defeat them for constant coin collection.

When you’ve got all the banana coins you’d like, make sure to visit Cranky’s Shop and start stocking up on useful items!

You should use some of those banana coins for Map Keys

Though Cranky’s Shop is a great place to stock up on extra lives and protection potions, it’s also where you’ll find Map Keys. These are used to unlock the chained path in each world, which leads to extra levels and often gives you an additional way to reach the world’s boss. If you’re going for 100% completion of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, you won’t want to pass up buying these Map Keys.

Good luck out there, you big ape.

