The Week's Top Tips For Oblivion Remastered, Dune: Awakening, And More

Whether you’re looking for a swanky new home to call your own in Oblivion Remastered, preparing to play Breath of the Wild for the first time, or diving into Magic: The Gathering via the Final Fantasy VI Commander deck, we’ve got tips for you.
If you genuinely need someplace to stay in real life, I’m afraid I can’t help you. But I can point you toward a free castle in Cyrodiil’s idyllic north country. It’s currently under siege by the finest marauders, clad in Orcish, Elven, and Daedric armor, spitting vitriol at the few steel-clad knights left within to defend its poor, crumbling walls. Honestly, it’s quite the scene. Oh, and that backyard. Wow! If you’re willing to invest the time, the Fighters’ Stronghold in Oblivion Remastered is the perfect forever home for a stalwart adventurer like yourself! - Brandon Morgan Read More
Cyberpunk 2077 has come a very long way since its troublesome 2020 launch and has earned itself a place as one of gaming’s most beloved titles. As such, it makes sense that Nintendo would finally want to get in on the fun with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, which includes new features like gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen functionality, and mouse capabilities. - Billy Givens Read More
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of gaming’s most beloved entries in an equally beloved franchise, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to revamp it for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. With better visuals, performance, and more, this upgraded version can make this adventure feel fresh even to returning players. But if this is your very first time journeying into this 2017 title or if it’s been a number of years since you last visited Hyrule in this game, there a few essential tips worth remembering during the first few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. - Billy Givens Read More
In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, some friendly Nevrons can reward you with helpful items. One of them involves the Danseuse Teacher fairly late in the game. - George Yang Read More
Who doesn’t love free player housing? If you’re a thief, any of the city’s homes will suffice as a temporary base of operations. But none of them come with a Fence (albeit for a small sum of 1,000 Gold). You know what does? The Thieves Den in Oblivion Remastered! It’s a DLC player home packaged with the remaster that offers money-making opportunities and a home away from home when you need to branch out on your own away from the Thieves Guild. Here’s where to find it and claim it as yours! - Brandon Morgan Read More
From Software stealthily updated Elden Ring Nightrein last week, adding enhanced versions of bosses called Everdark Sovereigns.
These new threats have retained some of their existing moves from their normal forms, but they feature brand new behavior patterns and attacks. There will be one Everdark Sovereign (ES) per week, and they will cycle. The first one is a new version of Adel, Baron of Night, and this limited-time event lasts until June 25 at 9PM ET. - George Yang Read More
Following the game’s relatively short introduction, in which you create your character and their background, you’re dumped into the desert unceremoniously; the world of Arrakis sprawls as far as the eye can see. It’s daunting. And it feels like everything and everyone you encounter wants to kill or consume you. (They do). - Brandon Morgan Read More
There are multiple ways to unlock new characters from the massive roster in Mario Kart World, so you may feel just a bit lost when you first start looking for some of your favorites. If Bowser Jr. is on the list of characters you’d like to race with, though, you’re in luck: You can snag this adorable little koopa in no time by finishing a set of races. - Billy Givens Read More
Although anyone familiar with the series knows why you should collect coins in Mario Kart World, those relatively new to the series probably don’t have that coin-seeking muscle memory built up. If you are new to Mario Kart, it can be difficult to stay focused on the numerous pick-ups and 23 fellow racers trying to hit you with a power-up. Never fear, we’re here to break down the purpose of coins and why you should be picking them up! - Samuel Moreno Read More
Few video game moments are as impactful as the second half of Final Fantasy VI. The heroes have lost, and the only one who remains is Celes, who spends the rest of the game on a quest through a destroyed world to bring her allies back together. - Simon Estey Read More