The Week's Top Tips For Oblivion Remastered, Dune: Awakening, And More

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of gaming’s most beloved entries in an equally beloved franchise, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to revamp it for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. With better visuals, performance, and more, this upgraded version can make this adventure feel fresh even to returning players. But if this is your very first time journeying into this 2017 title or if it’s been a number of years since you last visited Hyrule in this game, there a few essential tips worth remembering during the first few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. - Billy Givens Read More