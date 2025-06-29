The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Super Mario RPG
The Week's Top Tips For Oblivion Remastered, Dune: Awakening, And More

Game Tips

The Week's Top Tips For Oblivion Remastered, Dune: Awakening, And More

We'll also help you play Magic: The Gathering with that Final Fantasy VI Commander deck

nintendoMarioThe legend of zelda
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled The Week&#39;s Top Tips For Oblivion Remastered, Dune: Awakening, And More
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku, Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku, Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku, FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku, Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku, Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku, Image: CD Projekt Red, Nintendo, Funcom, Photo: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Simon Estey / Kotaku

Whether you’re looking for a swanky new home to call your own in Oblivion Remastered, preparing to play Breath of the Wild for the first time, or diving into Magic: The Gathering via the Final Fantasy VI Commander deck, we’ve got tips for you.

2 / 12

The Fighters' Stronghold In Oblivion Remastered Is Yours For The Taking, After A Small War

The Fighters’ Stronghold In Oblivion Remastered Is Yours For The Taking, After A Small War

A hillside view of Battlehorn Castle in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

If you genuinely need someplace to stay in real life, I’m afraid I can’t help you. But I can point you toward a free castle in Cyrodiil’s idyllic north country. It’s currently under siege by the finest marauders, clad in Orcish, Elven, and Daedric armor, spitting vitriol at the few steel-clad knights left within to defend its poor, crumbling walls. Honestly, it’s quite the scene. Oh, and that backyard. Wow! If you’re willing to invest the time, the Fighters’ Stronghold in Oblivion Remastered is the perfect forever home for a stalwart adventurer like yourself! - Brandon Morgan Read More

3 / 12

How Long Of A Job Is Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition?

How Long Of A Job Is Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition?

V slings a gun over his shoulder.
Image: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a very long way since its troublesome 2020 launch and has earned itself a place as one of gaming’s most beloved titles. As such, it makes sense that Nintendo would finally want to get in on the fun with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, which includes new features like gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen functionality, and mouse capabilities. - Billy Givens Read More

4 / 12

Three Essential Tips For Those Jumping Into Breath Of The Wild For The First Time On Switch 2

Three Essential Tips For Those Jumping Into Breath Of The Wild For The First Time On Switch 2

Link charges toward an enemy.
Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of gaming’s most beloved entries in an equally beloved franchise, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to revamp it for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. With better visuals, performance, and more, this upgraded version can make this adventure feel fresh even to returning players. But if this is your very first time journeying into this 2017 title or if it’s been a number of years since you last visited Hyrule in this game, there a few essential tips worth remembering during the first few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. - Billy Givens Read More

5 / 12

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Should You Attack The Danseuse Teacher?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Should You Attack The Danseuse Teacher?

Monocco stands inf ront of the Danseuese Teacher.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / George Yang / Kotaku

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, some friendly Nevrons can reward you with helpful items. One of them involves the Danseuse Teacher fairly late in the game. - George Yang Read More

6 / 12

The Thieves Den Player Home In Oblivion Remastered Is Perfect For Nefarious Playstyles

The Thieves Den Player Home In Oblivion Remastered Is Perfect For Nefarious Playstyles

An exterior view of the Captain’s Quarters in the Thieves Den in Oblivion Remastered.
Screenshot: Bethesda / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku

Who doesn’t love free player housing? If you’re a thief, any of the city’s homes will suffice as a temporary base of operations. But none of them come with a Fence (albeit for a small sum of 1,000 Gold). You know what does? The Thieves Den in Oblivion Remastered! It’s a DLC player home packaged with the remaster that offers money-making opportunities and a home away from home when you need to branch out on your own away from the Thieves Guild. Here’s where to find it and claim it as yours! - Brandon Morgan Read More

7 / 12

You Have Until Tonight To Take Down Nightreign’s Current Everdark Sovereign, Adel

You Have Until Tonight To Take Down Nightreign’s Current Everdark Sovereign, Adel

The player character fights Adel.
Screenshot: FromSoftware / George Yang / Kotaku

From Software stealthily updated Elden Ring Nightrein last week, adding enhanced versions of bosses called Everdark Sovereigns.

Advertisement

These new threats have retained some of their existing moves from their normal forms, but they feature brand new behavior patterns and attacks. There will be one Everdark Sovereign (ES) per week, and they will cycle. The first one is a new version of Adel, Baron of Night, and this limited-time event lasts until June 25 at 9PM ET. - George Yang Read More

8 / 12

How To Survive Dune: Awakening Long Enough To See The Spice Wars Unfold

How To Survive Dune: Awakening Long Enough To See The Spice Wars Unfold

Characters looting ruins in Dune Awakening.
Image: Funcom

Following the game’s relatively short introduction, in which you create your character and their background, you’re dumped into the desert unceremoniously; the world of Arrakis sprawls as far as the eye can see. It’s daunting. And it feels like everything and everyone you encounter wants to kill or consume you. (They do). - Brandon Morgan Read More

9 / 12

How To Unlock Bowser Jr. In Mario Kart World

How To Unlock Bowser Jr. In Mario Kart World

Bowser Jr. flies through the air upside down above his kart.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku

There are multiple ways to unlock new characters from the massive roster in Mario Kart World, so you may feel just a bit lost when you first start looking for some of your favorites. If Bowser Jr. is on the list of characters you’d like to race with, though, you’re in luck: You can snag this adorable little koopa in no time by finishing a set of races. - Billy Givens Read More

10 / 12

Yes, You Absolutely Should Load Up On Coins In Mario Kart World

Yes, You Absolutely Should Load Up On Coins In Mario Kart World

Waluigi drifts towards a coin ahead of other drivers.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

Although anyone familiar with the series knows why you should collect coins in Mario Kart World, those relatively new to the series probably don’t have that coin-seeking muscle memory built up. If you are new to Mario Kart, it can be difficult to stay focused on the numerous pick-ups and 23 fellow racers trying to hit you with a power-up. Never fear, we’re here to break down the purpose of coins and why you should be picking them up! - Samuel Moreno Read More

11 / 12

Tips For Playing The Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy VI Commander Deck

Tips For Playing The Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy VI Commander Deck

Terra and Celes' cards lay on a wooden surface.
Photo: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix / Simon Estey / Kotaku

Few video game moments are as impactful as the second half of Final Fantasy VI. The heroes have lost, and the only one who remains is Celes, who spends the rest of the game on a quest through a destroyed world to bring her allies back together. - Simon Estey Read More

