Yes, You Absolutely Should Load Up On Coins In Mario Kart World

Although anyone familiar with the series knows why you should collect coins in Mario Kart World, those relatively new to the series probably don’t have that coin-seeking muscle memory built up. If you are new to Mario Kart, it can be difficult to stay focused on the numerous pick-ups and 23 fellow racers trying to hit you with a power-up. Never fear, we’re here to break down the purpose of coins and why you should be picking them up!

What do coins do during races?

Picking up coins during a Mario Kart World race serves the same purpose it has in previous entries: It increases your maximum speed. Thankfully, collecting them is pretty easy with all the coins you can pick up on a track as well as the different coin-related power-ups.

Every 100 coins you collect earns you a new vehicle.

Don’t feel bad if you haven’t noticed a change. The increase in speed is incremental with each one you collect, but it can be hard to notice the difference when you’re getting hit back-to-back by Shells and losing what you have. However, I can assure you that having a maximum 20-coin count will dramatically improve your chances of leading the pack and hopefully steering clear of any offensive power-ups the other racers will try to throw your way. Besides, who doesn’t want to go faster in a racing game?

What do coins unlock?

Between the occasional notifications after races and the fact that you can find them all over the map in Free Roam mode, you might have figured out that there is another reason to grab coins: Every 100 coins you collect earns you a new vehicle.

The one downside here is that 20 is the maximum amount you can carry per race. Taking on Grand Prix Cups is a great way to potentially accumulate 80 coins just by racing. Otherwise, riding around in Free Roam is a great option. Not only are there vehicles that disperse coins, but you can also find various-sized coin piles that are perfect for racking up that total number. Keep on playing and you’ll have them all unlocked eventually.

Mario Kart World is available now on Switch 2.