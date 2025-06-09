Mario Kart World Players Are Exploiting Free Roam To Quickly Farm Coins

Mario Kart World is full of cool stunts and lots of things to unlock, like new characters, costumes, and vehicles. The last of those requires accumulating a certain number of coins during your time with the Switch 2 exclusive, and while you could do that the normal way by just playing tons of races, you can also use the latest entry’s open world to farm coins faster or even while being completely AFK.



Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo CC Share Subtitles Off

English Three Things We Learned From The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo

Players have been swapping methods for how to most efficiently grind through all of Mario Kart World’s unlocks, because although the joy of any new Mario Kart is taking your time and enjoying the slow process of discovery, unlocking stuff fast is also cool. Every 100 coins you collect in races in the game adds a new vehicle to your garage, and with 4,000 coins total you can unlock them all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That might take an average player about 200 races to complete. Exploit Mario Kart World’s new free roam mode, however, and you can do it much faster. The first trick—recently shared by FannaWuck on the game’s subreddit—revolves around locating a question block car near the Mario Bros. Circuit area. It continuously throws out coins, and you can hoover them up by driving along behind. It’s neat, but might feel a bit laborious.

Advertisement

The other trick is much simpler and doesn’t require you to actually do anything. As pointed out by user EntireCombination773, just drive over to Toad’s Factor and find the conveyor belt that drops coins. Position yourself in front of it, go AFK, and watch your in-game gold reserves slowly pile up. To get 4,000 coins this way would take about four hours. Set it and forget it over night and you’ll instantly unlock access to every vehicle in the game, including the final one: Bowser Bruiser, a weighty buggy with a high top speed.

Advertisement

Now, some players are like, why the hell would anyone do this. Just race normally and you’ll eventually unlock everything anyway. That way they’re like little rewards sprinkled throughout each grand prix and knockout tour. But others prefer to have every racing option available as soon as possible. Plus, if you’re collecting the game’s stickers, you need way more coins. Players are still unlocking new sticker collectables even after 10,000 coins.

The free roam mode is generous in other ways as well, between its P-Switch challenges and the coin piles simply lying around. But the above methods are two of the most efficient right now for fans who don’t mind letting their optimization-pilled brains ruin even a wholesome family game like Mario Kart World.

Advertisement

.