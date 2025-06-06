Mario Kart World Players Are Pulling Off Some Incredible Stunts After Only One Day

I’m still waiting to get my Switch 2 because my system is getting shipped to my home in New York City while I’m in Los Angeles. The only way in which I can experience the whimsical antics of Mario Kart World is through clips of the lucky bastards who have their systems already. I don’t usually think of Nintendo’s kart racer franchise as a game with a ton of impressive tricks. I should know better, though. I’ve seen people pull off racing feats I never could have pulled off as a kid when I was last really into the franchise. Each time Nintendo adds new dimensions to its tracks, Mario Kart fans find ways to do some of the sickest shit you’ve ever seen people do on four wheels. Mario Kart World is no different, and seeing some of the stuff people are pulling off has me champing at the bit to get behind the wheel.

Mario Kart World is a game primed for happy accidents. Shells are flying through the air, we’re grinding on rails, and it feels like every time you bump cars with an opponent, you’re setting off a chain reaction. All that chaos lends itself to some pretty incredible highlights. I can’t scroll through any of my social media feeds without seeing World players pulling off the most harebrained, improvised physical comedy, and somehow ending up near the front of the race by the time it’s over. New additions like the rewind mechanic and wall-riding have given players the tools to pull off some incredible tricks. Here are a few examples that have had me popping off and laughing my ass off.

I want it. I would like to be playing Mario Kart World right now, please. Let me dress Bowser up in his leather daddy outfit and do cool tricks on a motorcycle. Soon, I will see you all on the race track.

