Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Try This Out

Mario Kart World Has Some Fantastic SNES-Era Throwback Tracks You Need To Try Out

Make like it's Mode 7 and burn some digital rubber on these 1992 throwbacks

MarioSuper Mario
By
Samuel Moreno
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Toad looks out at the area used for the Vanilla Lake tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku

394 P-Switch challenge missions might just be the biggest time sink in Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode. These missions can involve anything from collecting a certain number of blue coins to navigating around an obstacle course using a particular item. Seven of these tasks that particularly stand out are the short three-lap tribute races based on tracks from the original Super Mario Kart, which debuted in 1992 on the SNES.

Suggested Reading

As Fantastic Four: First Steps Nears, Fans Brace Themselves For The MCU-ification Of Its Heroes
With The End Of Poker Face Season 2, It's Time To Binge One Of The Best Shows On TV
Destiny 2 'Lootapalooza' Derailed As Fans Mass-Delete Characters
Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

As Fantastic Four: First Steps Nears, Fans Brace Themselves For The MCU-ification Of Its Heroes
With The End Of Poker Face Season 2, It's Time To Binge One Of The Best Shows On TV
Destiny 2 'Lootapalooza' Derailed As Fans Mass-Delete Characters
Princess Peach’s Leading Role And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

394 P-Switch challenges function like the checkpoint races in other P-Switch challenges and not like a traditional race where the goal is to come in first. Additionally, finding their location can be a real challenge. The Free Roam map’s lack of details makes locating specific areas harder than it needs to be. Let’s go over what classic tracks are included and where to find the associated challenges.

Advertisement

Related Content

Mario Kart World's Map Is Much Bigger Than You Might Expect
Three Excellent Tracks To Snap Photos On In Mario Kart World

Related Content

Mario Kart World's Map Is Much Bigger Than You Might Expect
Three Excellent Tracks To Snap Photos On In Mario Kart World

Koopa Beach 1

An overview of the Koopa Beach 1 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

Fast travel to the Koopa Troopa Beach course and then drive immediately forward. Keep going until you see the Yoshi’s drive-thru and then take a left at the first mini island with two trees. Drive into the P-Switch up ahead to start the tribute race.

Vanilla Lake 1

An overview of the Vanilla Lake tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

This one lies within the path connecting Sky-High Sundae and Wario Shipyard. You can start from either location, but the quickest way is to fast travel to Wario. He drives around the area and will start right in front of the track when you take control. The P-Switch that starts the tribute race can be found after circling to the other side.

Presumably due to the recreation’s changes, the challenge refers to this specifically as “Vanilla Lake” instead of citing a specific track. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to see Vanilla Lake 1 as the primary inspiration.

Advertisement

Choco Island 1

An overview of the Choco Island 1 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

Fast travel to Choco Mountain and then turn around. Drive through the small tunnel and head straight onto the paved road. You’ll reach a looped path surrounded by mud, Piranha Plants, and big colorful blocks. Take the left side to soon come across a P-Switch that triggers the Choco Island 1 tribute race mission.

Choco Island 2

An overview of the Choco Island 2 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

The second track of the set is a bit closer than you’d think. Fast travel to Choco Mountain and move forward this time. Drive along the dirt path until you reach a fork in the road surrounded once again by Piranha Plants and colorful blocks. Hang right and keep going until you reach the P-Switch.

Ghost Valley 1

An overview of the Ghost Valley 1 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

That brings us to the last set of Super Mario Kart tribute races. Longtime fans have probably already recognized them, especially when they’re all right next to each other. Fast travel to Boo Cinema and then immediately start driving left. Go down the wide set of stairs and drive into the P-Switch situated ahead on the pier.

Ghost Valley 2

An overview of the Ghost Valley 2 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

You’ll only need to go a bit farther to reach the next one. Instead of driving down the staircase and hitting the P-Switch ahead, you want to turn right and travel along the pier. Keep going until you can turn right again. Drive forward to find the P-Switch for the Ghost Valley 2 tribute.

Ghost Valley 3

An overview of the Ghost Valley 3 tribute race.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Samuel Moreno / Kotaku
Advertisement

This one is even easier to get to. After going down the staircase and reaching the pier, turn left and drive briefly down and up out of the poison swamp. Near the end of this straightaway will be the P-Switch for Ghost Valley 3.

If you’re wondering, yes, these tracks work in Mirror Mode too. Trigger it in the Free Roam mode to take on a mirrored version of these tribute races.

Advertisement


Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Switch 2.