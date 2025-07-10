Mario Kart World Has Some Fantastic SNES-Era Throwback Tracks You Need To Try Out

394 P-Switch challenge missions might just be the biggest time sink in Mario Kart World’s Free Roam mode. These missions can involve anything from collecting a certain number of blue coins to navigating around an obstacle course using a particular item. Seven of these tasks that particularly stand out are the short three-lap tribute races based on tracks from the original Super Mario Kart, which debuted in 1992 on the SNES.

394 P-Switch challenges function like the checkpoint races in other P-Switch challenges and not like a traditional race where the goal is to come in first. Additionally, finding their location can be a real challenge. The Free Roam map’s lack of details makes locating specific areas harder than it needs to be. Let’s go over what classic tracks are included and where to find the associated challenges.

Koopa Beach 1

Fast travel to the Koopa Troopa Beach course and then drive immediately forward. Keep going until you see the Yoshi’s drive-thru and then take a left at the first mini island with two trees. Drive into the P-Switch up ahead to start the tribute race.

Vanilla Lake 1

This one lies within the path connecting Sky-High Sundae and Wario Shipyard. You can start from either location, but the quickest way is to fast travel to Wario. He drives around the area and will start right in front of the track when you take control. The P-Switch that starts the tribute race can be found after circling to the other side.

Presumably due to the recreation’s changes, the challenge refers to this specifically as “Vanilla Lake” instead of citing a specific track. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to see Vanilla Lake 1 as the primary inspiration.

Choco Island 1

Fast travel to Choco Mountain and then turn around. Drive through the small tunnel and head straight onto the paved road. You’ll reach a looped path surrounded by mud, Piranha Plants, and big colorful blocks. Take the left side to soon come across a P-Switch that triggers the Choco Island 1 tribute race mission.

Choco Island 2

The second track of the set is a bit closer than you’d think. Fast travel to Choco Mountain and move forward this time. Drive along the dirt path until you reach a fork in the road surrounded once again by Piranha Plants and colorful blocks. Hang right and keep going until you reach the P-Switch.

Ghost Valley 1

That brings us to the last set of Super Mario Kart tribute races. Longtime fans have probably already recognized them, especially when they’re all right next to each other. Fast travel to Boo Cinema and then immediately start driving left. Go down the wide set of stairs and drive into the P-Switch situated ahead on the pier.

Ghost Valley 2

You’ll only need to go a bit farther to reach the next one. Instead of driving down the staircase and hitting the P-Switch ahead, you want to turn right and travel along the pier. Keep going until you can turn right again. Drive forward to find the P-Switch for the Ghost Valley 2 tribute.

Ghost Valley 3

This one is even easier to get to. After going down the staircase and reaching the pier, turn left and drive briefly down and up out of the poison swamp. Near the end of this straightaway will be the P-Switch for Ghost Valley 3.

If you’re wondering, yes, these tracks work in Mirror Mode too. Trigger it in the Free Roam mode to take on a mirrored version of these tribute races.



Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Switch 2.