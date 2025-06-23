The Fighter’s Stronghold In Oblivion Remastered Is Yours For The Taking, After A Small War

If you genuinely need someplace to stay in real life, I’m afraid I can’t help you. But I can point you toward a free castle in Cyrodiil’s idyllic north country. It’s currently under siege by the finest marauders, clad in Orcish, Elven, and Daedric armor, spitting vitriol at the few steel-clad knights left within to defend its poor, crumbling walls. Honestly, it’s quite the scene. Oh, and that backyard. Wow! If you’re willing to invest the time, the Fighter’s Stronghold in Oblivion Remastered is the perfect forever home for a stalwart adventurer like yourself!

How to take the Fighter’s Stronghold

Like most of the good moments in Oblivion Remastered, you may hear about Battlehorn Castle as part of a rumor. It’s said the fortress is under assault by marauders, and, sure enough, when you arrive, the front gate is shut tight, and a group of bandits wants entrance.

But first, finding the castle. If you visit Chorrol, then head northwest up the winding road leading into The Colovian Highlands—the dead-end dirt path—you’ll inevitably stumble upon Battlehorn Castle looming on a hillside in the distance. Just be wary of the minotaurs near the Pillaged Mine along the way, as they’re formidable foes. Thank you, god mode!

The fight to retake Battlehorn is genuinely tough. There are four or five enemies outside, and most of them wear heavy armor and carry heavier blades. There’s likely a single spellcaster and an archer to round out the marauding band of miscreants, so watch your back, sides, front…everything. Glass arrows hit hard, after all.

But most importantly, watch out for the Marauder Warlord. She’s tough. At level 21, I caught her wearing Daedric heavy armor and wielding a Daedric greatsword.

With the band of foes defeated, head inside. A Man-at-Arms will approach you, offering a letter and ownership of the fortress!

How to upgrade the Fighter’s Stronghold

After you successfully retake Battlehorn Castle, one of the forgotten Man-at-Arms will approach you, congratulating you on becoming the new owner. It’s quite the power move you’ve just made here. He’ll provide you with a letter introducing you to the castle, along with pointing you toward a new merchant, Nilphas Omellian, found in the Merchant’s Inn in the Market District of the Imperial City. He offers a handful of upgrades for the castle, though they’re all quite expensive.

The Dwemer Forge, which offers a buff to your Armorer skill daily, only becomes available after you purchase every other upgrade for Battlehorn Castle. By this point, you’ve already spent approximately 20,000 gold, so what’s a bit more?

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.