How Long Of A Job Is Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition?

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a very long way since its troublesome 2020 launch and has earned itself a place as one of gaming’s most beloved titles. As such, it makes sense that Nintendo would finally want to get in on the fun with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, which includes new features like gyroscope aiming, motion controls, touch screen functionality, and mouse capabilities.

But whether you’re picking up Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 or diving in on another platform for the first time, you’re probably curious how much there is to see and do in this futuristic open-world experience after its DLC and the many updates it’s received over the years. Here’s how long it takes to beat Cyberpunk 2077.

A playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 focused primarily on reaching the end of the main campaign will take most players around 25-30 hours. However, this would be a run that avoids most optional activities, which tend to feature some of the game’s most rewarding content.

Indeed, the main campaign of Cyberpunk 2077 is only a minor part of what this deep role-playing game offers. A more common playtime for a playthrough is between 40-60 hours, depending largely on just how many of these meaty optional objectives you decide to tackle.

Of course, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, you’ll automatically receive the Phantom Liberty DLC, which adds a significant chunk of additional content to this already massive game. Completing this expansion’s campaign alone can take 12-15 hours, while completing everything in it might earn you up to 30ish extra hours of gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 is filled to the brim with decisions you’ll need to make that dramatically alter the story and game world. If you’re a true completionist who wants to see every outcome for every situation throughout the game, you could spend hundreds of hours doing so. In other words, it’s really up to you how much time and value you get out of the experience.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch 2. This version of the game is also available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.