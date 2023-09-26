17 Essential Cyberpunk 2077 Side-Quests To Find In Night City

Some of Cyberpunk 2077’s best writing is in the companion quests, and Kerry Eurodyne, the rocker boy and ex-right hand of Johnny in the Samurai days, is a particular standout. Kerry’s quests take a fascinating look at how art persists in a capitalist hellscape like Night City, and explore how even if you preserve yourself with expensive cybernetics, age and time come for us all. It’s just a matter of how you adapt to its passage.

That’s what makes Kerry’s quests interesting regardless of the V you’re playing, but if you’re rolling a male V, you can also enter a relationship with Kerry, which is one of the most interesting explorations of V and Johnny’s cohabitation. He’s the last companion you meet in the game so his story comes pretty late, but it’s definitely worth seeking out before you head into the endgame.

Available in: Act 3 after A Like Supreme

How to acquire: Phone call from Kerry