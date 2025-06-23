Three Essential Tips For Those Jumping Into Breath Of The Wild For The First Time On Switch 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is easily one of gaming’s most beloved entries in an equally beloved franchise, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to revamp it for the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. With better visuals, performance, and more, this upgraded version can make this adventure feel fresh even to returning players. But if this is your very first time journeying into this 2017 title or if it’s been a number of years since you last visited Hyrule in this game, there a few essential tips worth remembering during the first few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism

Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tears Of The Kingdom's Newspaper Questline And The State Of Hyrulean Journalism

Save your best weapons and don’t be afraid to run

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s weapon durability system is divisive among fans, as it adds an extra layer of strategy and danger to both exploration and combat. Luckily, there are enough weapons to be found that you’ll generally have something to use in a fight against foes you encounter. But that doesn’t mean you always should.

Advertisement

While basic weapons are fairly plentiful, stronger weapons are a bit tougher to come by. You won’t have a lot of inventory space in the early part of the game, either, so prioritize using weaker weapons when possible while saving the few powerful options for challenging encounters.

Advertisement

Until you’ve expanded your inventory and have easier access to strong weapons, it’s also not a bad idea to run away from any unnecessary enemy encounters. Not every fight is worth the hassle in a game built around survival and resourcefulness, so there’s no harm in accepting that you’d rather save your hard-earned weapons for more important situations.

Advertisement

Pick up anything and everything

While you have limited slots available for weapons in Breath of the Wild, your main inventory is bottomless. Because of this, you should pick up everything you see in the world while exploring.

Advertisement

You’ll be doing a lot of cooking and upgrading throughout this Hyrulian adventure, so you’ll be happy to find that you’ve got a nice collection of stuff to use as you get further into the game. And anything that isn’t usable can be sold for some extra rupees,;it’s a win-win, yeah?

Food? Grab it. Materials? That, too. A piece of poop? Well, maybe leave that.

Oh, come on. Go wash your hands. I can’t take you anywhere.

Level stamina first

Whether you want to earn more hearts or have a larger stamina meter first is entirely a personal choice based on your goals and playstyle, but it’s worth noting that stamina tends to be the more useful resource in the first half of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Enemies can deal so much damage in this game that an extra heart or two isn’t going to do much for you; meanwhile, stamina can assist you greatly with exploration and climbing—and running away.

Advertisement

Once you’ve advanced further in the game and have discovered how to respec your hearts and stamina, you can always even things out more. And you’ll definitely want to do so, as you’ll need a minimum of 13 hearts if you aspire to eventually get the coveted Master Sword.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.