Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 1 & 2 Are Getting Switch 2 Upgrades

Today, during Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct we learned that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and it’s even bigger sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, will be some of first Switch games to get a Switch 2 Edition paid upgrade, allowing for improved visuals and other cool features.

Nintendo confirmed that two of the Switch’s most impressive and popular games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, will be receiving Switch 2 ports that will allow for “enhanced resolution” and improved framerates. Both open world Zelda games will also support HDR. Nintendo promises this will provide more vibrant colors.

The Switch 2 ports of both Zelda games will exclusively support a new app, Zelda Notes, that looks like a really comprehensive interactive game guide featuring dynamic maps and more. More exciting, in Tears of the Kingdom you can use the new Zelda Notes app to share and download creations made by other players using QR codes. Finally, all the cool stuff people have made can be easily shared without having to follow long YouTube video build guides.

According to Nintendo you’ll have to pay for an “Upgrade Pack” to play these new Switch 2 ports of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. We weren’t given a price for those upgrades or a specific release date for when to expect them.

