Nintendo's Big Zelda Movie Will Fill Void Left By Avengers: Secret Wars With Tiny Delay

Nintendo’s live-action Zelda movie won’t be out in March 2027 after all. Instead, the hero of time’s journey to the big screen will be delayed until May 2027. The company said it just needs a little “extra time” to make it good. Less than two months, to be precise.

Originally set to release on March 26, 2027, Nintendo’s adaptation of The Legend of Zelda will now arrive on May 7, 2027. Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto told fans in the Nintendo Today app that the shift was for “production reasons.”

“It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be,” he said. “Thank you for your patience.”

What’s notable about this new May launch window? That’s actually when Avengers: Secret Wars was originally supposed to come out. However, that new chapter in the MCU was recently delayed until December 2027, with Avengers: Doomsday similarly pushed from spring 2026 to around the holidays.

Ultimately, that’s good news for Nintendo and Sony, who it’s producing the movie with. The Legend of Zelda’s live-action debut can now have some room to breath while still joining the pre-summer blockbuster bandwagon. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is also rumored to be coming in 2027. Maybe we’ll get another Barbenheimer. Sonelda? Zonic? Is this anything?

Despite Nintendo being so transparent with the release schedule nearly two years away, we still don’t know anything else about casting or what the movie will be like, including which stories from the games it might incorporate. Director Wes Ball, who helmed 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, said he wants it to feel somewhat “grounded.” I hope Link is wearing his iron boots the whole time.

.