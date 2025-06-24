The Thieves Den Player Home In Oblivion Remastered Is Perfect For Nefarious Playstyles

Who doesn’t love free player housing? If you’re a thief, any of the city’s homes will suffice as a temporary base of operations. But none of them come with a Fence (albeit for a small sum of 1,000 Gold). You know what does? The Thieves Den in Oblivion Remastered! It’s a DLC player home packaged with the remaster that offers money-making opportunities and a home away from home when you need to branch out on your own away from the Thieves Guild. Here’s where to find it and claim it as yours!

How to find the Thieves Den

Like most optional content and side quests in Oblivion Remastered, you’re most likely to first discover the Thieves Den—a DLC player house that’s included as part of the remaster by hearing a rumor from random NPCs. Of course, exploration helps, too. But that said, this is more than a simple player house. It’s a money-making machine for the right type of playstyle—specifically a thief or pirate-type—and with the appropriate upgrades, it even features a bonafide Fence, Spymaster, and a personal Fletcher for you stealth archer types out there.

For now, let’s focus on finding the player house. It’s located southeast of Anvil. On the map, it appears as Dunbarrow Cave, but there’s a problem. The cave icon is on the wrong hill. If you follow the in-game map precisely, you’ll wind up in the wrong location. Instead, head to said location, then turn back toward the Anvil castle to the north. You’ll note a little cove between the castle and a rocky outcropping. There, beneath the castle walls, is a wooden door.

The cave beyond the door isn’t overly confusing or labyrinthian. Follow the lights until you find the door leading to Smuggler’s Cave. Inside, you’re greeted by an expansive cavern filled with little campsites and a broken pirate ship. But worse, there are skeletons. They’re tough, depending on your level. Plus, there’s the captain inside the Captain’s Quarters to contend with.

You’re most likely a thief or archer class, considering your desire to claim the Thieves Den, so use that bow or a hard-hitting dagger while kiting the skeletons. You can bunch them up on the bridges, or use the boxes leading down to the main section of the ship in the center of the room to funnel them towards you for easy mob management.

Once you’ve finished with the captain, read through his four diaries on the floor. They’ll explain all you need to know about restoring the cavern to its former pirate-laden glory!

How to upgrade the Thieves Den

There are only a handful of upgrades available from Dahlia Rackham, at The Sea Tub Clarabella—a merchant ship docked at the Anvil port.

Supplier (1,000 Gold)

(1,000 Gold) Security Exper t (1,000 Gold)

t (1,000 Gold) Fence (1,000 Gold)

(1,000 Gold) Fletcher (1,000 Gold)

(1,000 Gold) Spymaster (1,000 Gold)

(1,000 Gold) Upgrade Player Quarters (500 Gold)

You’ll note there aren’t as many upgrade options for the Thieves Den as there are those available for the Fighters’ Stronghold. Here, you can spend just under 6,000 gold—a modest sum for any adventurer or thief—and wind up with a fully furnished pirate den that’ll make you money with each passing day. But perhaps the biggest boon is its Fence. How many times must you track down a viable fence to sell your stolen goods? It’s a pain. But now, you’ll have your own at the Thieves Den!

Oh, and don’t forget to grab the Smuggler’s Key within the Captain’s Quarters. It’ll open a secret passage connecting the Smuggler’s Cave to Anvil Castle.



Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.