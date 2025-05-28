How To Find And Join Every Guild In Oblivion Remastered

You could wander the lands of Cyrodiil aimlessly—and I recommend a playthrough in which you do precisely that—but where’s the fun in a solo adventure mostly filled with wandering? You could become part of something grander, something bigger than you. Join your local guild today! But which one(s)? There are five main guilds or factions in Oblivion Remastered, and you can help shape them to some extent. But first, tracking each one down without getting lost in the world is a little hard…ooh, what’s that dungeon over there?!

The guilds and minor factions of Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered features five major guilds, all with fleshed-out questlines and characters, for you to join and explore. These include:

Arena

Fighters Guild

Mages Guild

Thieves Guild

Dark Brotherhood

There are also numerous minor factions, a few of which you can join by completing a simple quest associated with their group. You may receive a boon for being part of their faction, but it’s primarily in name only. A few examples include:

Blackwood Company

The Blades

Knights of the Nine

Order of the Dragon

The Order of the Virtuous Blood

Arena

The Arena is the easiest and most lucrative of all the factions to join. Immediately upon leaving the sewer from the game’s prologue, head up the hill behind you, right into the Imperial City Market District. From there, head for the Imperial City Arena District, where you’ll find the Arena immediately to the left.

To officially enlist, head downstairs to the Bloodworks, where you’ll find Owyn, the gruff Redguard with little time for sightseers. Once you’ve signed your name on the bloody line, Owyn will offer you a Heavy or Light Raiment, and then you’ll progress through nine ranks, from Pit Dog to Grand Champion, earning fame and money along the way!

Fighters Guild

Dust off that heavy armor because the Fighters Guild hires and trains mercenaries to deal with local gigs for citizens who can’t heft a sword and shield themselves. You’ll fight goblins and rats, venture down into dank dungeons, and contend with rival mercenary companies. Upon completing quests, you’ll earn gold, fame, and the occasional rare item.

To join the Fighters Guild in Oblivion Remastered, visit any of the guild halls in one of the following cities:

Anvil (Speak to Azzan)

(Speak to Azzan) Cheydinhal (Speak to Burz gro-Khash)

(Speak to Burz gro-Khash) Chorrol (Speak to Vilena Donton)

Mages Guild

Oh, you fancy, huh? If you think you can sling spells with the best of them, then your mage character deserves a spot at the Cyrodiil Mages Guild. There, you’ll progress through the ranks, from Associate to Arch-Mage, eventually taking a leadership role in the entire guild.

To enlist as one of the esteemed mages, visit the local guild hall in each of the game’s main cities:

Anvil

Bravil

Bruma

Cheydinhal

Chorrol

Leyawiin

Skingrad

Each guild hall leader requires you to complete a specific task, and upon completing all seven, you’ll gain entrance into the Arcane University in the Imperial City. There, speak to Raminus Polus to cement your membership.

Thieves Guild

In a complete 180 from the other guilds in Oblivion Remastered, the Thieves Guild requires a bit more involvement on your part than simply walking into a majestic guild hall and requesting entrance. There are three different ways to join the Thieves Guild:

Steal, fight, or trespass your way into prison, where you’ll be approached by a member of the Thieves Guild who’ll offer you a chance at something more. In the Imperial City Waterfront District, speak to the various beggars and city guards, many of whom will mention The Gray Fox in passing. After persuading someone, they’ll tell you about a midnight meeting. In Bravil, look for City-Swimmer, the homeless Argonian wandering the city. She’ll teach you about the Thieves Guild, and if you push the topic, asking about The Gray Fox, she’ll tell you about the secret meeting.

All three point you toward the Garden of Dareloth in the Imperial City Waterfront district for a secretive midnight meeting. There, you’ll have a chance to join the Thieves Guild!

The Dark Brotherhood

The Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion Remastered is the easiest faction to join in the game. Just kill anyone innocent!

After slaying your first victim, you’ll receive a secret note saying, “Your killing has been observed by forces unknown…” After sleeping in a safe spot, like the room of an inn, you’ll meet Lucien Lachance. He’s the Speaker for the Dark Brotherhood and, if you’re willing to listen, he’ll teach you how to join their ranks and slay, slay away!

Oblivion Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Game Pass.