How To Unlock Bowser Jr. In Mario Kart World

There are multiple ways to unlock new characters from the massive roster in Mario Kart World, so you may feel just a bit lost when you first start looking for some of your favorites. If Bowser Jr. is on the list of characters you’d like to race with, though, you’re in luck: You can snag this adorable little koopa in no time by finishing a set of races.

Unlocking Bowser Jr. in Mario Kart World won’t take you too long. To get this feisty little youngster and the keys to his wheels, all you need to do is complete the Lightning Cup in Grand Prix. Believe it or not, you don’t even have to come in first place to unlock the character, either. Simply finish the cup, and Bowser Jr. will happily join your roster of racers!

This spunky racer’s default outfit is plenty cute, but he has a total of three additional outfits that can be unlocked by driving around and picking up food from various Yoshi-themed diners and food trucks. Here’s what to expect:

Explorer : This outfit makes Bowser Jr. look like he’s signed up to be a Boy Scout. What a little trooper.

: This outfit makes Bowser Jr. look like he’s signed up to be a Boy Scout. What a little trooper. Biker Jr .: This outfit gives Bowser Jr. a leather jacket and spiky armbands. Edgy.

.: This outfit gives Bowser Jr. a leather jacket and spiky armbands. Edgy. Pro Racer: This outfit is my personal favorite, decking Bowser Jr. out in a green visor and racing outfit. He may be a grumpy fella, but he can’t escape the fact that he’s adorable.

We can only hope that maybe Nintendo will add more outfits for every character in future updates, but for now, I’d say Bowser Jr.’s selection fits his overall theme well.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. Get on it.