Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Should You Attack The Danseuse Teacher?

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, some friendly Nevrons can reward you with helpful items. One of them involves the Danseuse Teacher fairly late in the game.

This one is located in Frozen Hearts, an optional area in the game. At this point, you have all of your party members, including Lune, Maelle, Monoco, and Sciel. The quest is similar to the Danseuse Teacher one in the Stone Quarry and requires you to parry in a mini-game.

Reward Action 1x Danseuse costume for Lune Complete the Danseuse Teacher’s mini-game 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst Attack the Danseuse Teacher 1x Recoat Attack the Danseuse Teacher

You can reach Frozen Hearts after exiting Monoco Station. In Frozen Hearts, go past the first save point on the railroad tracks and then go to your left past a red wall. Go around to your left and you should see a hole in the wall. Go through that and you’ll come across a rope that’ll lead you to the top.

Now, make a left and go around the corner until you see some more red wall and a staircase ahead. Go up the staircase and make a left, continuing on the railroad tracks for a little bit until you come to the end. Look down at the cliff and you should see these four translucent female humanoids. Talk to the large one, who is the Danseuse Teacher.

Agree to dance with her and you’ll be whisked away to the battlefield. She’ll start throwing out attacks that you will need to continuously parry without fail. If you do fail, you’ll start over. However, when she finishes and you parry all of her hits successfully, you’ll automatically counter attack, ending the mini-game.

An easy way to win this is to listen to her attacks instead of watching them come at you. When she’s about to unleash another energy wave, you’ll hear a swelling sound. Once you hear that, hit the parry button and you should parry it perfectly.

After passing the Danseuse Teacher’s mini-game, she’ll reward you with a Danseuse costume for Lune.

Should you attack the Danseuse Teacher?

If you attack and defeat Danseuse, your reward will be 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalysts and 1x Recoat. The former can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 32, but you should spare the Danseuse Teacher alone as your actions will be rewarded later on.

When you reach the third act, you’ll unlock the ability to fly with Esquie. Fly to a floating island near the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you spared the Dansseuse Teacher, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, Blanche will attack you. It’s a very high level fight as it’s considered an end-game quest. You’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take him on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

Alternatively, you can get the 100x Colour of Lumina from Blanche, and then go back to Frozen Hearts to attack the Danseuse Teacher and claim those extra rewards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.