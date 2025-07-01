Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: Should You Spare Chalier?

Towards the end of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across one involving a Nevron named Chalier, who is a friendly creature challenging you to a duel.

This is one of the last Nevron side quests you’ll encounter as Esquie needs the ability to fly in order to reach the Floating Cemetery. Since you’re in the last stages of the game, you should have all of the characters unlocked, including Lune, Maelle, Sciel, Verso, and Monoco. Unlike the other Nevron quests, this one actually forces you to attack the friendly quest giver.

Finding Chalier

Reward Action 1x Auto Powerful Picto Kill Chalier 11,680 Chroma Spare chalier

Take to the skies with Esquie and go west of Monoco Station. You should be able to see the Floating Cemetery, so go ahead and land on it.

As you walk around the Floating Cemetery, you’ll find Chalier in front of a pile of bones. He’ll ask you to pick a weapon between a spear, a sword, and a hammer. Your choice doesn’t really matter. After selecting one, he says he’ll meet you inside the nearby building and challenge you to a fight.

After defeating Chalier in a fight, he’ll ask you to kill him, but you can refuse. This quest has two rewards. By granting his request, you’ll get the Auto Powerful Picto, which applies the Powerful buff to the character for the first three turns of battle.

Should you spare Chalier?

If you spare Chalier, they will be disappointed and ask you to leave. Once you leave, you can enter the Floating Cemetery to obtain a different reward. It looks like Chalier decided to end things on his own, and he dropped 11,680 Chroma in front of himself. That’s your reward for sparing him. Since you decided to spare Chalier, you’ll receive a big reward in a little bit.

After dealing with Chalier, fly to a floating island near the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you’ve spared Chalier, as well as the other Nevrons that provided quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, Blanche will attack you. It’s a very high level fight as it’s considered an end-game quest. You’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take him on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.