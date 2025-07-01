Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: How To Earn The 'Aiding The Enemy' Achievement

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there are a total of 10 Nevron quests. By completing these quests, you can unlock the “Aiding the Enemy” achievement or trophy.

The 10th and final Nevron quest is located in a place called the Fountain, and is only accessible in the third act of the game when you unlock Esquie’s ability to fly. There, you’ll find someone named Blanche

Finding Blanche

Reward Action 100x Colour of Lumina Spared all other quest-giving Nevrons 10x Colour of Lumina Defeating Blanche 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst Defeating Blanche

When you reach Act 3, you’ll unlock the ability to fly with Esquie. Fly to a floating island near the Spring Meadows area called The Fountain and you’ll find Blanche. If you spared all of the Nevrons that provided the quests throughout the game, Blanche will reward you with 100x Colour of Lumina. Blanche will note that you showed the other Nevrons mercy and how that makes Expedition 33 different from the ones who came before.

However, if you’ve killed any of those Nevrons, Blanche will attack you and you’ll miss out on the 100x Colour of Lumina. It’s a very high level fight as it’s considered an end-game quest. You’ll want to be at least level 80 if you intend to take him on. Defeating Blanche will earn you 10x Colour of Lumina and 2x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst.

After your encounter with Blanche, the “Aiding the Enemy” achievement or trophy will pop up. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve spared or attacked those Nevrons. The entire questline is now considered complete.

Additionally, you can go back to the previous areas and attack the Nevrons (including Blanche) now that you received your 100x Colour of Lumina reward from Blanche. That way you’ll also receive those other rewards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.